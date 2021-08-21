Cancel
Clinton, MO

Job alert: These jobs are open in Clinton

Clinton Bulletin
(CLINTON, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Clinton companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clinton:


1. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Clinton, MO

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3393 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clinton, MO

💰 $3,393 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Clinton, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: 08/31/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3393 ...

3. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $3264 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clinton, MO

💰 $3,264 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Clinton, MO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/14/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3264 / Week About ...

4. CNC Machinist - 2nd & 3rd Shift - $19-$28/HR (Relocation Assistance!)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Clinton, MO

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS JOB IS LOCATED IN WAVERLY, IOWA. RELOCATON WILL BE REQUIRED. WE OFFER RELO ASSISTANCE! Pay Range is $19-$28 per hour Job Type Full-time Shifts Mid-Day (Required) Evening (Required) Overnight ...

5. Machine Operator

🏛️ Prysmian Group

📍 Windsor, MO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you seeking an exciting career with great benefits and advancement opportunities? Prysmian Group is seeking new talent at our manufacturing plant in Sedalia, MO! This is a direct-hire position ...

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Warrensburg, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

7. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Warsaw, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

8. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Warrensburg, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

9. IT Support Technician

🏛️ Midwest Computech

📍 Warrensburg, MO

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Midwest Computech, a trusted community information technology business is looking for an energetic detail oriented team player who is enthusiastic about working for Midwest Computech. The Support ...

10. Direct Support Professional {2p-10p} STARTING AT $16.25/Hour

🏛️ KC Behavioral Health Holdings

📍 Warrensburg, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description We are in search of adding new team members to our growing organization. As an employee, you will be working with our amazing individuals and staff in a fun and challenging environment

