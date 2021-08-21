Cancel
Marlinton, WV

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Marlinton

Marlinton News Beat
Marlinton News Beat
 8 days ago

(MARLINTON, WV) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Marlinton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marlinton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYt4Isa00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Slaty Fork, WV

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1713.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Buckeye, WV

💰 $1,713 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Buckeye, WV. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1713.6 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Low Moor, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Laborer - FULL TIME

🏛️ Bennett Logging & Lumber Inc

📍 Selma, VA

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lumber Stacker MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER PLEASE APPLY IN PERSON AT THE OFFICE M-F 7:30-4:30. Job Summary * Stacks lumber onto lumber carts, in yard, or in shed to dry or store lumber by ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Assistant Preschool Teacher

🏛️ School Days Child Care, LLC

📍 Buckeye, WV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Requires assisting the Lead Teacher in carrying out Creative Curriculum in a community child care Universal Pre-K collaborative classroom. Schedule will be 5 days per week for up to 8+ hours per day ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Family Medicine

🏛️ Delta Companies

📍 Buckeye, WV

💰 $257,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Family Medicine (FM) * Up to $257,000 per year * $50,000 student loan assistance via NHSC Loan Repayment * $20,000 sign on bonus * $10,000 relocation assistance * 32 days of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,533 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Buckeye, WV

💰 $2,533 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Buckeye, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Slaty Fork, WV

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Slaty Fork, WV

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1537.96 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Buckeye, WV

💰 $1,537 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Buckeye, WV. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1537.96 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Marlinton, WV
ABOUT

With Marlinton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

