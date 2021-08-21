Cancel
Stevenson, AL

Job alert: These Stevenson jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Stevenson Dispatch
 8 days ago

(STEVENSON, AL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Stevenson.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stevenson:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYt4G7800

1. Time To Re Build with Cdla Owner Operators Earn 6000wk + 100 Fsc; Excellent Freight Hansen Amp; ...

🏛️ Hansen & Adkins

📍 Chattanooga, TN

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdla Owner Operators Earn 6000wk + 100 Fsc; Excellent Freight Hansen Amp; Adkins - Hansen & Adkins Cdla Owner Operators Earn 6000wk + 100 Fsc; Excellent Freight - Hansen & AdkinsNamed Preferred ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse (RN) - Neurologic Intensive Care Unit - $2,857/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Chattanooga, TN

💰 $2,857 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Buyer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Kimball, TN

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Jobot Job is hosted by: Ben Joseph Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $60,000 - $70,000 per year A bit about us: Manufacturer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales Agent - Fort Payne, AL

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Hollywood, AL

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. General Laborer - Start at $17.08/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ WestRock - Chattanooga, TN - General Laborer

📍 Bryant, AL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WESTROCK IS NOW HIRING General Laborers in Chattanooga, TN Start at $17.08/Hour Benefits 30 Days From Hire Date! Paid Vacation About WestRock: WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Electro-Optics Technician

🏛️ WeConnect

📍 Chattanooga, TN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ID: Chattanooga, TN Location: Chattanooga, TN Zero dB Communications is a thriving company that specializes in splicing/testing and placing fiber optic cables. We are looking for a Fiber Optics ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Office Assistant- Pay $14-16/hr, dep on exp

🏛️ Rooms to Go

📍 Chattanooga, TN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rooms To Go Retail Office Assistant Starting Salary: $14-16 per hour, depending on experience Plus medical, dental, vision and other benefits available for associates who want them Individual Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. HR Assistant

🏛️ The Jacobson Group

📍 Chattanooga, TN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**CONTRACT ONLY: Ends Nov. 2021 // $16 an hour // 100% onsite work ** * Location: 1 Fountain Square Chattanooga Tennessee 37402 United States Job Profile Summary: This is the operational support and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Billing Representative

🏛️ Medical Services Inc.

📍 Chattanooga, TN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Customer Billing Representative Division: MedSrv - SBO Reports to: Department Manager & Executive Director FLSA Status: Non-Exempt SUMMARY: Responsible for working on managed cases ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. General Production Worker (Need ASAP)

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Scottsboro, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Looking for entry level skills. Ideal candidates are mechanically inclined and have worked in manufacturing. We can hire VERY entry level if we have an even balance of skills. Other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Stevenson Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

