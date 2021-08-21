Cancel
Cook, MN

Job alert: These Cook jobs are accepting applications

Cook News Flash
(COOK, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cook.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cook:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYt4FEP00

1. Registered Nurse - Postpartum - Travel - (PP RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $1,514 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Postpartum - (PP RN) StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: 12 D/N Pay Rate: $1374.17 - 1514.39 This outstanding unit is looking for the right RN to join their team of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Orr, MN

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Cook, MN

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Cook, MN. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 20 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical Therapist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Firearms Specialist - Virginia Store

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Firearms Specialist - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Full-Time Hours Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $13.50-$16.00 per hour (Higher wages offered and based on experience) Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. HHA Home Health Aide

🏛️ New Journey Residence

📍 Eveleth, MN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Must meet and maintain State requirements of a certified home health aide. * Requires level of knowledge normally required in the course of obtaining a high school diploma. * Experience working the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Receptionist for Assisted Living Community

🏛️ Edgewood Healthcare

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Receptionist for Assisted Living Community Overview Employment Status: Part-time Shift: Day Date Posted: 7/1/2021 Address: 705 17th St. N City: Virginia State: MN Description Hey Virginia , we're in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Electric Motor Winder

🏛️ Malton Electric Co.

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced electric motor winder for both of our locations in northern MInnesota and northern Michigan. Knowledge of rewinding 3-phase form coil and random wound stators. Proficient in the use of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Retail Stocking Associate $13.50/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker

🏛️ Accra

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$5,000 Hiring Bonus Come and work for a company that the Star Tribune listed among the 2021 standard setters for Top Workplaces! The passion and purpose of the people that make up the Accra Family is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Cook News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

