Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, MS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Columbus.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Columbus:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Columbus, MS

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

2. FT 7a - 7p Charge Nurse

🏛️ Arbor Woods Health and Rehab

📍 Reform, AL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***$5000 WELCOME BONUS***7a-7p RN or LPNApply today for immediate consideration!Responsibilities:Participates in the care planning process to help maximize our residents potential.Supervise and work with ...

3. Event Marketer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LeafFilter Gutter Protection the #1 rated gutter protection product in the nation is seeking outgoing, energetic individuals to join our event marketing team as a part-time Event Marketer at trade ...

4. Rockstar Restaurant managers Needed!!!

🏛️ Patrice & Associates

📍 Columbus, MS

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Rockstar Restaurant Managers Needed!!! to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Responsibilities: * Supervise and ...

5. Industrial Electrician

🏛️ Richland Industries, LLC

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Should You Work for Richland Industries? We are growing! We are an essential business! We had no layoffs in 2020! We implemented new benefits in 2021! We have a referral bonus! We are an equal ...

6. Auto Prep and Detail/ Lot Manager

🏛️ Stanford Motors

📍 Columbus, MS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: New and Used Car Prep & Detail involving cleaning and restoring the interiors and exteriors of the dealership's vehicle inventory in preparation for sale. Job duties include inspecting ...

7. Full Time Property Manager - Storage Property

🏛️ Absolute Storage Management

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who are we? Absolute Storage Management, Inc is a leading provider of self-storage solutions in the United States, specializing in third-party facility management for owners and operators of self ...

8. Groundskeeper and Porter

🏛️ 21 Apartments

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $10 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21 Apartments 21 Apartments, in Starkville MS, is a luxury off campus housing community, within walking distance of Mississippi State University. Take advantage of our convenient location and many ...

9. Client Service Coordinator

🏛️ SBP

📍 Columbus, MS

💰 $6,195 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DescriptionSBP believes we have a moral imperative for the safety of our team members, clients, volunteers, and communities in which we serve to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Since the ...

10. Automotive Technician - Mechanic

🏛️ Stanford Motors

📍 Columbus, MS

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an Automotive Technician - Mechanic to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing and maintaining various vehicles of all makes and models. Responsibilities: * Basic ...