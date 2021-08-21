Cancel
Parsonsfield, ME

These Parsonsfield companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Parsonsfield News Beat
Parsonsfield News Beat
 8 days ago

(Parsonsfield, ME) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Parsonsfield companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bYt47Fq00

1. Entry-Level and Skilled In-Home Caregivers For Seniors - Immediate Rewarding Opportunities

🏛️ Home Care Assistance of Portland Maine

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Amazing employment opportunities await you at Home Care Assistance of Southern Maine. We are always looking for compassionate, caring individuals that enjoy spending time with seniors and truly want ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Assembly

🏛️ Bonney Staffing

📍 Gray, ME

💰 $950 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: 20+ Manufacturing and Assembly Positions - Hiring Immediately! Manufacturing and Assembly Associate Pay Range: Earn up to $950/week! Manufacturing and Assembly Associate Schedule: 7:00am ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Restaurant Manager-Leading Casual Dining Restaurant

🏛️ Gecko ME, MA, NH, VT

📍 Biddeford, ME

💰 $62,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ESTAURANT MANAGER * Casual Theme-Industry Leader * Interviews are taking place immediately Come be a part of our recognized and award-winning team! We have an immediately opening for a Restaurant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Overnight Baker- Biddeford, ME

🏛️ Panera Bread (PR Management Corp)

📍 Biddeford, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Panera Bread is looking to hire overnight bakers! Pay up to $19/hr. Great company with room for advancement! Apply today for immediate interview! Panera Bread is the premier brand in Quick Casual ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield, ME
ABOUT

With Parsonsfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

