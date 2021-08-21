These Parsonsfield companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Parsonsfield, ME) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Parsonsfield companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Entry-Level and Skilled In-Home Caregivers For Seniors - Immediate Rewarding Opportunities

🏛️ Home Care Assistance of Portland Maine

📍 Portland, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Amazing employment opportunities await you at Home Care Assistance of Southern Maine. We are always looking for compassionate, caring individuals that enjoy spending time with seniors and truly want ...

2. Assembly

🏛️ Bonney Staffing

📍 Gray, ME

💰 $950 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: 20+ Manufacturing and Assembly Positions - Hiring Immediately! Manufacturing and Assembly Associate Pay Range: Earn up to $950/week! Manufacturing and Assembly Associate Schedule: 7:00am ...

3. Restaurant Manager-Leading Casual Dining Restaurant

🏛️ Gecko ME, MA, NH, VT

📍 Biddeford, ME

💰 $62,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ESTAURANT MANAGER * Casual Theme-Industry Leader * Interviews are taking place immediately Come be a part of our recognized and award-winning team! We have an immediately opening for a Restaurant ...

4. Overnight Baker- Biddeford, ME

🏛️ Panera Bread (PR Management Corp)

📍 Biddeford, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Panera Bread is looking to hire overnight bakers! Pay up to $19/hr. Great company with room for advancement! Apply today for immediate interview! Panera Bread is the premier brand in Quick Casual ...