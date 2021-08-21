No experience necessary — Kaufman companies hiring now

(Kaufman, TX) Looking to get your foot in the door in Kaufman? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Recruiter / Account Manager

🏛️ Outsource

📍 Dallas, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recruiter / Entry Level Account Manager Outsource is the largest staffing firm in the nation specializing in the placement of low voltage and electrical talent. We are on the hunt for energetic ...

2. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Eliot Management Group

📍 University Park, TX

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're an outgoing, personable, highly self-motivated, and an adaptable sales professional then a career with Eliot is perfect for you! It's our mission to provide life-altering career ...

3. $2000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Crandall, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DDF2 Balch Springs, TX (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DDF2 - Balch Springs - 12809 ...

4. Licensed Healthcare Plan Consultant - Entry Level - ( Must live within 25 miles of Huntsville)

🏛️ Alorica

📍 Dallas, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$15/hour Weekly sales bonus We pay for you to obtain your Health Insurance Sales License DETAILS TO CONSIDER * Training will be onsite at our new location of 9238 Madison Blvd. Ste:900 Madison, AL ...

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Dallas, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Seagoville, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Dallas, TX

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

8. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Dallas, TX

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year

9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Terrell, TX

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...