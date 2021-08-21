These Grantsville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Grantsville, UT) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Grantsville are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more!

🏛️ Western Express, Inc.

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in our flatbed division. With our newly increased pay package ...

2. CDL A Local Tanker Truck Driver - $5,000 Sign On Bonus - Make Up To $130K/Year

🏛️ Badlands Tank Lines LLC

📍 Tooele, UT

💰 $108,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR CRUDE OIL DRIVERS IN SALT LAKE CITY, UT AREA (TAKING TRUCKS HOME IS A POSSIBILITY) $5,000 Sign On Bonus Our drivers are making $90,000 to $130,000 per year, averaging $108,000 ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 West Valley City, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Parts Specialist / Customer Service Advisor $16-$18 HR.

🏛️ Xemplar Tradesmen Recruiting

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parts Specialist/Customer Service Advisor: Immediate need for a Parts Specialist/Customer service advisor to assist customers on the phone in the selection of the correct HVAC merchandise, processing ...

5. Supervisor - Retail - Hudson News - Magna, UT, United States - Urgently Hiring

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Magna, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Paid COVID Vaccine Incentive Located at Magna, UT, United States WE'RE HIRING IMMEDIATELY AND OFFERING A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel ...

6. Class A Local Flatbed Driver

🏛️ ProDrivers

📍 Tooele, UT

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local Flatbed Class A Truck Driver immediate Opening in Tooele! Earn $1250.00 to $1400.00 weekly! * Driver schedule is Monday through Friday with a 12 hour shift that begins at 6AM * Truck Driver ...

7. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Grantsville, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

8. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Advanced Car Shipping

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Post Date April 7, 2021 Job Category Sales & Marketing Location Remote Schedule Full-Time Relocation N Brand Advanced Car Shipping Position type Sales We're a fast growing ...

9. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

10. Shipping and Receiving - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 West Jordan, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want to be paid each week? We're now hiring immediately for our Shipping and Receiving Worker job in West Jordan, UT 84084. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of ...