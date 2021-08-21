Hiring Now: These roles are open in St. Louis

(ST. LOUIS, MO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in St. Louis.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in St. Louis:

1. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26' Box Trucks - Non CDL Home Daily

🏛️ Pilot Freight Services Last Mile Home

📍 Festus, MO

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26' Box Trucks Call (844) 685-8557 to learn more about our Contractor opportunities Why Pilot? * Earn up to$160,000 - $175,000 * Home Daily

2. Industrial Service Associate

🏛️ Rain for Rent

📍 Pontoon Beach, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Service Associate, you will be responsible for loading, unloading, and moving materials within or near plant, yard, or work site. This role is perfect for you if you are looking for an ...

3. Account Manager / Sales

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Troy, IL

💰 $94,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Washington National Company's largest American marketing partner, PMA USA , is looking for the right individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and provide ...

4. Territory Sales Representative

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Edwardsville, IL

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are You: · Motivated to influence your own trajectory within a company · Dedicated to the idea of serving others through education and advising · Goal-oriented with a vision for growth · Seeking ...

5. CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Mid-Fleet Transport

📍 Wildwood, MO

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Truck Driver CDL to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). Responsibilities

6. CDL CLASS A DRIVER | HOME DAILY | MONDAY FRIDAY DEDICATED RUN | FENTON MO

🏛️ CPC Logistics

📍 Fenton, MO

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Class A Driver | Home Daily | Monday - Friday Dedicated Run | Fenton MO CDL A Driver Opening | Mon - Fri Work Week | Second Shift | Fenton MO Call NOW at 317-779-1098 to get started! Job Details ...

7. Local Class A Driver - $3,000 Sign on Bonus!

🏛️ Rain for Rent

📍 Pontoon Beach, IL

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drives any truck including trucks and trailers with a GVWR of 26,001 or more pounds, to pick up, deliver and unload Company pipe and equipment. Positively represents the Company and maintains good ...

8. Customer Service and Sales Support Representative

🏛️ UNITED CARPET

📍 Hazelwood, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United Carpet is a fast paced, growing Flooring Company servicing the Greater St. Louis area. We offer our employees the best of both worlds with a small company working environment plus the ...

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Cahokia, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

10. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Tech Pros LLC

📍 Florissant, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues