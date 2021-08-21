Cancel
West Jefferson, NC

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in West Jefferson

West Jefferson News Watch
 8 days ago

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in West Jefferson.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in West Jefferson:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYt3s2L00

1. Business Development Executive- Remote options available- $100K+

🏛️ Howard Paul Agency

📍 Boone, NC

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thank you for checking out our job description! We are seeking self-motivated individuals that are looking to get started ASAP. Ideal candidates are sharp individuals with previous track record for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Boone, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Dentist

🏛️ ETS Dental

📍 Sparta, NC

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: mp81-9506Location: Sparta, NC ETS Dental Recruiting Consultants for Private Dental Practices Great Associate Dentist position with $200,000 salary! This is a chance to join an established ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,533 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jefferson, NC

💰 $2,533 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Jefferson, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Automotive Service Manager-

🏛️ Company confidential

📍 Wilkesboro, NC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Automotive Shop Manager- We are seeking the best Automotive Shop Manager in the automotive industry to join our Team and work with a great franchise! The Automotive shop manager must be willing to do ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Sales Agent - Statesville, NC

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Wilkesboro, NC

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative Assistant Medical

🏛️ Blue Ridge Acupuncture & Integrative Health

📍 Boone, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Blue Ridge Acupuncture & Integrative Health, we are a purpose-driven team of healthcare professionals dedicated to helping our patients achieve their healthcare goals. We work hard to ensure we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Shift Manager

🏛️ Bojangles

📍 Boone, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bojangles is a Fair Chance Employer Are you looking to take your management and supervisor skills to the next level? Join the Bojangles Restaurants, Inc. team and be part of an Authentic Southern ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. General Laborers Needed ASAP at Airport!

🏛️ Tradesmax

📍 Jefferson, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are in need of General Laborers ASAP for a job at the airport! First Shift! Overtime! Weekly Pay!! Ideal person must be able to pass screening criteria. Ideal person must have own transportation

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Bark Mobile Sales Associate

🏛️ 21 Wireless Inc

📍 Boone, NC

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bark Mobile is looking for a self driven individual for our sales team! We offer hourly pay plus monthly commissions on new phone sales and all accessory sales. Responsibilities include, but not ...

Click Here to Apply Now

West Jefferson News Watch

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

