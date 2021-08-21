Cancel
Muleshoe, TX

These jobs are hiring in Muleshoe — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Muleshoe Voice
Muleshoe Voice
 8 days ago

(Muleshoe, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Muleshoe are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYt3r9c00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Behavior Technician, Part-Time

🏛️ Galliant Autism & ABA Therapy

📍 Muleshoe, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Behavior Therapist / Registered Behavior Technician Seeking individuals passionate for working directly with children with disabilities and providing high quality customer care. Pay is hourly ($15 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Stocking Associate $12.80/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe, TX
