Canisteo, NY

Get hired! Job openings in and around Canisteo

Canisteo Journal
Canisteo Journal
 8 days ago

(CANISTEO, NY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Canisteo.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Canisteo:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYt3pOA00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,700/Week + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Mid Atlantic DST

📍 Kanona, NY

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Quality Home Time - Average $1,700+/Week + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2730 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hornell, NY

💰 $2,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Hornell, NY. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2730 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Start at $25.25/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician North Chili, NY

📍 Arkport, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians Start at $25.25/hour + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality, and cost ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Director of Golf/Head Golf Professional

🏛️ Bath Country Club

📍 Bath, NY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Director of Golf/Head Golf Professional at Bath Country Club (BCC) will report to the BCC President and Board of Directors, and will oversee the total golf operation and services offered ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Intake Clerk

🏛️ inSync Staffing

📍 Corning, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Intake Clerks for COVID Testing Pay Rate: $18.00/hr Hiring for 3 locations in Corning, NY: * Headquarters, the hours are 8:00am-12:00pm -1:00pm-4:00pm * Sullivan Park, the hours are 6:00am-12:00pm -1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Office Clerk ($16.53/hr)

🏛️ People Make Us

📍 Corning, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Registration Intake Clerk for Covid 19 Testing This position will be responsible for registration intake for the Covid testing of Corning employees at Sullivan Park, Headquarters and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Mailing Services

🏛️ inSync Staffing

📍 Corning, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $16.25/hr Mon-Fri 7:30am-4:30pm, onsite Duration: 6 months Summary: This is a very active role and will involve a lot of walking between buildings, floors and offices. This position will require ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Per Diem/Relief Associate

🏛️ The Arc of Allegany-Steuben

📍 Bath, NY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Per Diem/Relief Direct Support Professional IPer Diem, Non ExemptLOCATION:Multiple Locations throughout Steuben CountyWe're recruiting talented, family-oriented people to work with us! The Arc of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Auction Team Member

🏛️ Martin J. Donnelly Auctions

📍 Avoca, NY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We need people right away who can help us put out all of the auction lots in a way to make it easy for our customers to see what we are selling. Our helps need to be committed to the project, to be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - COVID19 - $2,662 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hornell, NY

💰 $2,662 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Hornell, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Canisteo, NY
ABOUT

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

