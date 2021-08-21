Cancel
Maljamar, NM

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Maljamar

Maljamar News Alert
(MALJAMAR, NM) Companies in Maljamar are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Maljamar:


1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,094 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $3,094 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Lovington, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

2. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Maljamar, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Lovington)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Sr Material Handler DOT

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Maljamar, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Senior material handler you will lead the day-to-day tasks of the warehouse. You will be responsible for the training and onboarding of new team members. Top performers can have the opportunity ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Travel Polysomnographer - $1,515 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $1,515 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Polysomnographer for a travel job in Lovington, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Polysomnographer * Discipline: Allied Health ...

7. General Labor

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Hobbs, NM

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want to be paid each week? We're now hiring immediately for our Janitor job in Hobbs, NM. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $11.00 per hour * Direct deposit ...

8. Reviewer/Tasker- Hobbs, NM

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Hobbs, NM

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Hobbs - Hobbs, NM Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage Undisclosed Job Shift ...

9. Custodian - Hobbs, NM

🏛️ Tresco, Inc.

📍 Hobbs, NM

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Tresco, Inc. and be part of a growing and dynamic team! We have a great opportunity for a Custodian! We offer an excellent benefit package to eligible employees that includes: *Medical, *Dental

10. Field Service Technician (Up to $25/hr.)

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Hobbs, NM

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21003624 Windstream is considered an essential business and we areHIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...

Maljamar News Alert

ABOUT

With Maljamar News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

