Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Desert Center, CA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Desert Center

Posted by 
Desert Center News Beat
Desert Center News Beat
 8 days ago

(DESERT CENTER, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Desert Center companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Desert Center:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYt3ggr00

1. Caregiver - Up to $15/hr, Apply Now!

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Desert Center, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Help seniors in your community can get paid a competitive wage! Your fulfilling career as a Caregiver starts here. Expect to perform a variety of care related duties for clients including

Click Here to Apply Now

2. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Desert Center, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Help Seniors and Earn up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Desert Center, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time roles now! Requirements * Be of legal age * Be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Caregiver - Earn up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Desert Center, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply to start your career as a caregiver today! We value our caregivers so we make sure that our compensation rates are competitive with wages that are currently being offered in this area. Benefits

Click Here to Apply Now

5. FT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr!

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Desert Center, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to join a growing field? Apply now! Make sure to ask about long-term benefits such as paid time off, training options, health plans, and more during your interview. Expect to perform a variety ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Desert Center, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Desert Center News Beat

Desert Center News Beat

Desert Center, CA
5
Followers
136
Post
236
Views
ABOUT

With Desert Center News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desert Center, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Paid Time Off
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
JobsThrillist

New Report Reveals the Highest Paying and Most Promising Jobs

COVID-19 has impacted every industry, not just healthcare, leaving millions of people out of work. Finding new opportunities has been difficult, and job growth is expected to stay low. Still, Smart Asset has found a few industries that offer opportunity, stability, and a sizable paycheck. Perhaps unsurprisingly, SmartAsset found that...
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

What’s Working: There are more job openings than Coloradans on unemployment. Matchmaking isn’t easy.

The pandemic has created an out-of-balance workforce, and there could be more big changes next month. On one hand, somewhere around 100,000 Coloradans will stop receiving weekly unemployment checks after Sept. 4, when federal pandemic benefits end. On the other, thousands of employers are trying to fill 126,773 jobs, the state’s official job board showed Friday.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
Washington StateOlympian

About to lose unemployment benefits next month? Washington won’t keep the program going

When Washington state’s big federally funded unemployment programs end next month, the state will not keep them going, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Wednesday. “The state does not plan to create any additional fund to extend claims beyond existing programs. Our attention is focused on supporting Washingtonians with reemployment and increasing vaccination to ensure our economic recovery continues,” said spokesman Mike Faulk.
expressnews.com

Krugman: Ending unemployment checks didn't create jobs

Last Friday, as the clock ticked toward 10 a.m., many labor economists were poised at their keyboards like runners about to do a 100-yard sprint. You see, the Bureau of Labor Statistics was scheduled to release its latest monthly report on state employment and unemployment, and everyone wanted to crunch the numbers and learn what they showed.
PoliticsWREG

2020 Census data illustrates growing diversity

This digital map charts out the U.S. Census’ Diversity Index rating per state. The diversity index compares the degree of racial and ethnic variability in a population. The greater the number the more diverse the population is. The following two digital maps show states where the Hispanic and Black population...
newstalkflorida.com

Jobless Claims Climb With Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Set To Expire

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims increased to 353,000 last week as the economy continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics figure released Thursday presents a slight increase in the number of new jobless claims compared to the week ending Aug. 14, when 349,000 new jobless claims were reported. The Aug. 7 to Aug. 14 figure was revised from the 348,000 jobless claims initially reported last week.
Politicsboisedev.com

Idaho Legal Aid sues Gov. Little, Dept. of Labor over cutoff of federal unemployment benefits

Idaho Legal Aid Services is challenging Governor Brad Little’s move to end extra unemployment benefits for Idahoans early. On Monday, Idaho Legal Aid’s Associate Director Howard Belodoff and Martin Hendrickson filed a motion in district court for injunctive relief against Little and the Idaho Department of Labor for “violating their statutory obligations” to ensure the Gem State’s residents receive the additional unemployment benefits from the CARES Act.
Grocery & SupermaketYakima Herald Republic

Good Paying Jobs for Teens Amid Pandemic

There may be no better time than now to be a teenager looking for a job. Many businesses are scrambling to find workers to fill spots that were held by adults, pre-pandemic. Those adults haven’t returned to the workforce yet, or at least they aren’t going back to their old jobs. It’s retail and hospitality industries that are hurting the most and teens are coming to the rescue.
Retailbocaratonobserver.com

Take This Job And …

How many times have you come home from work and said, “Tomorrow is the day I quit my job!” In recent months, this sentiment has gone from being a fantasy to a reality for many. Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics over the past several months found the...
Saint George, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Intermountain Healthcare increases its minimum wage to $15

ST. GEORGE — Intermountain Healthcare announced Wednesday that its minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour beginning Sept. 19 for both clinical and non-clinical jobs. About 2,200 employees who are currently paid less than $15 an hour will have their pay rate increased to at least $15 an hour, according to a news release issued by the company. Additionally, Intermountain is also adjusting pay upwards for 12,800 employees in more than 250 job roles. Most of the increases will range between 3-7%.
Public HealthInvestopedia

More Americans Are Stressed Over Finances Than The Pandemic

The world has changed considerably since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but financial stress remains the top source of stress for many Americans, according to a survey this month by Verywell. Close to a third of survey respondents identified finances as their biggest source of stress over the past 30 days, while only 16% chose the COVID-19 pandemic, even as case rates surged across the U.S.
palmettobusinessdaily.com

Census Bureau: 4.6% of people in Socastee identified as multi-racial in 2019

Of the 24,964 citizens living in Socastee in 2019, 95.4 percent said they were only one race, while 4.6 percent said they were two or more races, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained in January. Of those who said they were one race, the majority identified as white. An...
Florida Statefox13news.com

The Villages, Florida, was fastest-growing metro area this decade, Census Bureau says

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - The majority of U.S. metro areas have grown in population over the past decade, but one Florida community beat them all. The Villages, a 55-plus master-planned community about an hour northwest of Orlando, was the fastest-growing U.S. metro area between 2010 and 2020, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Marc Perry, a senior demographer with the bureau’s population division, said The Villages’ population grew by 39% over the decade.
Economydsnews.com

The Week Ahead: Will Unemployment Uptick Slow Forbearance Exits?

On Monday, August 30, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) releases its latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey. After a huge dip in forbearance volume two weeks ago, a 14-basis point drop in volume from 3.40% to 3.26%, the total number of loans in forbearance this week decreased by just one basis point from 3.26% of servicers' portfolio volume to 3.25%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy