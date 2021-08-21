Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Kaunakakai

(KAUNAKAKAI, HI) Companies in Kaunakakai are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kaunakakai:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Kaunakakai, HI. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 16 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical ...

2. Store Manager - SoHa Ka'anapali

Aloha! SoHa Living is a locally owned home decor and gift boutique that specializes in coastal chic and tropical luxury. We have been voted #1 Home Decor store by Honolulu Magazine 3 years in a row ...

3. Warehouse Order Selector - Start at $15/Hour + $1,500 Sign-On Bonus

FRESHPOINT IS NOW HIRING Warehouse Order Selectors in Kahului, HI Pay Starts at $15/Hour $1,500 Sign-On Bonus Full Benefits Package including Medical/Dental/Vision/Life & more About Freshpoint: We ...

4. Customer Care Representative

Are you passionate about the environment? Do you want to work in a fun, relaxed atmosphere with some amazing people? Bring your customer service skills and come work for an organization that makes a ...

5. Brand Ambassador - Prep Cook, Bar Tender, Dishwasher, Server,

*HIRING IMMEDIATELY* Come join our team! The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar is a family-owned and -operated restaurant and bar in Kapalua, Maui. We're growing rapidly, and hiring part-time ...

6. Account Sales Representative (FROM HOME) Construction Staffing

Catalyst Solutions USA Inc is gearing up for the peak season. We help find and supply construction workers for jobs nationwide. We are seeking AT HOME agents that get excited at the prospect of ...

7. Restaurant General Manager

Are you looking for your next great opportunity with a High-end group working with a Michelin Star Chef? This could be the opportunity you don' t want to miss to join our leadership team in Hawaii

8. HI - PT - Outpatient - $40.76 /HR **16 WEEK CONTRACT**

**Please submit candidates who have Hawaii licensure. We would like someone that is available for at least 16 weeks. Guaranteed 36 hours.The schedule would be M-F 8 - 4:30 with weekends as needed. If ...

9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1504.4 / Week

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Kaunakakai, HI. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 16 weeks Pay: $1504.4 / Week ...

10. Food worker

Reports to M.O.D (Manager on Duty) JOB DESCRIPTION Summary This position is responsible for ensuring the Catering clients requests are fulfilled in a high-quality, professional, and accurate manner ...