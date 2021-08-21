Cancel
Kaunakakai, HI

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Kaunakakai

Kaunakakai News Alert
Kaunakakai News Alert
 8 days ago

(KAUNAKAKAI, HI) Companies in Kaunakakai are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kaunakakai:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bYt3d2g00

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Kaunakakai, HI

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Kaunakakai, HI. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 16 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Store Manager - SoHa Ka'anapali

🏛️ SoHa Living

📍 Lahaina, HI

💰 $46,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aloha! SoHa Living is a locally owned home decor and gift boutique that specializes in coastal chic and tropical luxury. We have been voted #1 Home Decor store by Honolulu Magazine 3 years in a row ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Warehouse Order Selector - Start at $15/Hour + $1,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Freshpoint - Maui, HI - Warehouse Order Selector

📍 Lahaina, HI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FRESHPOINT IS NOW HIRING Warehouse Order Selectors in Kahului, HI Pay Starts at $15/Hour $1,500 Sign-On Bonus Full Benefits Package including Medical/Dental/Vision/Life & more About Freshpoint: We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Care Representative

🏛️ Pacific Whale Foundation

📍 Lahaina, HI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you passionate about the environment? Do you want to work in a fun, relaxed atmosphere with some amazing people? Bring your customer service skills and come work for an organization that makes a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Brand Ambassador - Prep Cook, Bar Tender, Dishwasher, Server,

🏛️ CULINARIA RESTAURANT GROUP INCORPOR

📍 Lahaina, HI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*HIRING IMMEDIATELY* Come join our team! The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar is a family-owned and -operated restaurant and bar in Kapalua, Maui. We're growing rapidly, and hiring part-time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Account Sales Representative (FROM HOME) Construction Staffing

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Lahaina, HI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catalyst Solutions USA Inc is gearing up for the peak season. We help find and supply construction workers for jobs nationwide. We are seeking AT HOME agents that get excited at the prospect of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Lahaina, HI

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for your next great opportunity with a High-end group working with a Michelin Star Chef? This could be the opportunity you don' t want to miss to join our leadership team in Hawaii

Click Here to Apply Now

8. HI - PT - Outpatient - $40.76 /HR **16 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Kaunakakai, HI

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**Please submit candidates who have Hawaii licensure. We would like someone that is available for at least 16 weeks. Guaranteed 36 hours.The schedule would be M-F 8 - 4:30 with weekends as needed. If ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1504.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Kaunakakai, HI

💰 $1,504 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Kaunakakai, HI. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 16 weeks Pay: $1504.4 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Food worker

🏛️ Drift Coffee

📍 Lahaina, HI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reports to M.O.D (Manager on Duty) JOB DESCRIPTION Summary This position is responsible for ensuring the Catering clients requests are fulfilled in a high-quality, professional, and accurate manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Kaunakakai News Alert

Kaunakakai News Alert

Kaunakakai, HI
ABOUT

With Kaunakakai News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

