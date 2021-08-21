Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Linden

(LINDEN, TN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Linden.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Linden:

1. Home weekly, $3k Sign-On Bonus!! (Lexington)

🏛️ Sterling Recruiting Solutions

📍 Lexington, TN

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY: .465 loaded/empty STOP PAY: NO STOPS HOMETIME: Home weekly (out 5.5 days) Home time is not guaranteed on the weekend Home time is planned around customer need. FMs will do their best to get ...

2. Customer Sales Representative

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Lexington, TN

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

****Our most eager candidates click on this video link ( to review the Corporate Overview video and schedule a phone interview with one of our Hiring Managers.**** -taylor-0098a7213 sfg.agent ...

3. Work from Home Sales, Create Your Own Schedule, We Train!

🏛️ The Leber Agency

📍 Lexington, TN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WHO WE ARE: The Leber Agency believes in giving hard working individuals the ability to make a six figure income in combination with the freedom to enjoy your life! We set ourselves apart from our ...

4. TEMP Services Technician

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Hampshire, TN

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOOKING FOR A COMPANY THAT VALUES YOUR POTENTIAL? A job with AT&T as an Services Technician can provide you with exactly that! Take advantage of our paid training and wide range of career ...

5. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ LPS Equipment & Acquisition Co

📍 Lexington, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WELDER/FABRICATOR PERSON NEEDED - LOOKING TO HIRE IMMEDIATELY Day shift hours 6:00AM - 4:30PM M-F (Some Saturdays) $$$ WEEKLY PAY $$$ LPS Equipment & Acquisition is a privately owned company with a ...

6. Warehouse Team Member - $100 Covid-19 Vaccination Bonus

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Hampshire, TN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location Nashville, TN Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50 ...

7. Team Member

🏛️ Fast Stop Markets

📍 Centerville, TN

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Pay: $11.00 per hour At Fast Stop Markets, our purpose is to Keep People Moving in a Fast , Friendly , and Clean environment. Our Team Members play a major role in this purpose by creating ...

8. Accounting Specialist

🏛️ QuickVisit

📍 Waynesboro, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Accounting Specialist Department: Finance Reports to: Manager of Treasury and A/P Services FLSA Status: Location: Pay range: Non-Exempt Waynesboro, TN (3 days/week, remote other days) $17-20 ...

9. Manual Machinist

🏛️ Nextaff - Jackson TN

📍 Lexington, TN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manual Machinist Lexington, TN Nextaff is seeking an independent, skilled, and very experienced Manual Machinist to join an industrial facility in Lexington, TN. Under minimal supervision, you'll be ...

10. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Freedom Warranty

📍 Holladay, TN

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This year, Freedom Warranty will open more than 25 fresh territories in North America and each needs a dynamic, sales development pro to build a strong profit center. We are the fastest-growing ...