Bemidji, MN

A job on your schedule? These Bemidji positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Bemidji Bulletin
Bemidji Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Bemidji, MN) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Bemidji-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bYt3QW700

1. Team Member -Customer Service - Bemidji

🏛️ MT Erickson, Inc - Taco Johns

📍 Bemidji, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a job- Lets TACO 'BOUT IT Taco John's is looking to fill full and part-time crew member positions. If you are looking for a flexible job that has the potential to turn into a rewarding ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Part-Time Drivers Needed! Up to $15/hr. Flexible! Paid Weekly!

🏛️ Performance Driven Workforce

📍 Bemidji, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Easy Application Process! IMMEDIATE HIRE! Apply directly at WWW.PDWORKFORCE.COM JOB ID # 30 Performance Driven Workforce is currently seeking test drivers for part-time driving opportunities in the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Part-time Content Coordinator/Writer

🏛️ Best Version Media

📍 Bemidji, MN

💰 $400 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Best Version Media, a growing neighborhood magazine company, is looking for someone local to the Bemidji area to coordinate content for a new magazine serving unique, upscale neighborhoods. According ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bemidji Area Homecare RN

🏛️ Northwoods Caregivers

📍 Bemidji, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

PHNs or RNs needed! Part-time or possible full-time opportunities flexible hours as an Independent Contractor Requirements: * Applicants must have a current RN (Registered Nurse) license, in "good ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Floor Clerk (Clothing and Footwear Department) - Bemidji Store

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Bemidji, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Sales & Service Clerk (Clothing and Footwear Department) - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Part-Time Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $11.50-$13.00 per hour (Higher wages ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. DGR Sales Clerk

🏛️ Goodwill Industries Vocational Enterprises Inc

📍 Bemidji, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Goodwill Industries is looking for an enthusiastic and motivated person to join our team as a part time Sales Clerk. Apply today! Goodwill's mission is to provide employment and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Bemidji Bulletin

Bemidji Bulletin

Bemidji, MN
61
Followers
191
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bemidji Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Bemidji, MN
