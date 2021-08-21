A job on your schedule? These Bemidji positions offer flexible hours
(Bemidji, MN) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Bemidji-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Team Member -Customer Service - Bemidji
🏛️ MT Erickson, Inc - Taco Johns
📍 Bemidji, MN
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Looking for a job- Lets TACO 'BOUT IT Taco John's is looking to fill full and part-time crew member positions. If you are looking for a flexible job that has the potential to turn into a rewarding ...
2. Part-Time Drivers Needed! Up to $15/hr. Flexible! Paid Weekly!
🏛️ Performance Driven Workforce
📍 Bemidji, MN
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Easy Application Process! IMMEDIATE HIRE! Apply directly at WWW.PDWORKFORCE.COM JOB ID # 30 Performance Driven Workforce is currently seeking test drivers for part-time driving opportunities in the ...
3. Part-time Content Coordinator/Writer
🏛️ Best Version Media
📍 Bemidji, MN
💰 $400 monthly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Best Version Media, a growing neighborhood magazine company, is looking for someone local to the Bemidji area to coordinate content for a new magazine serving unique, upscale neighborhoods. According ...
4. Bemidji Area Homecare RN
🏛️ Northwoods Caregivers
📍 Bemidji, MN
💰 $30 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
PHNs or RNs needed! Part-time or possible full-time opportunities flexible hours as an Independent Contractor Requirements: * Applicants must have a current RN (Registered Nurse) license, in "good ...
5. Sales Floor Clerk (Clothing and Footwear Department) - Bemidji Store
🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply
📍 Bemidji, MN
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Sales & Service Clerk (Clothing and Footwear Department) - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Part-Time Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $11.50-$13.00 per hour (Higher wages ...
6. DGR Sales Clerk
🏛️ Goodwill Industries Vocational Enterprises Inc
📍 Bemidji, MN
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Description Goodwill Industries is looking for an enthusiastic and motivated person to join our team as a part time Sales Clerk. Apply today! Goodwill's mission is to provide employment and ...
