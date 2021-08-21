Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phillips, WI

Ready for a change? These Phillips jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Phillips News Alert
Phillips News Alert
 8 days ago

(PHILLIPS, WI) Companies in Phillips are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Phillips:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYt3F3M00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,960 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Park Falls, WI

💰 $2,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Park Falls, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Forklift Operator - 2nd Shift

🏛️ Remedy Intelligent Staffing

📍 Prentice, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remedy Intelligent Staffing is hiring a Forklift Operator for a valued client located in Prentice, WI. This temp-to-hire opportunity offers full benefits and advancement opportunities. Apply Today

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Baker

🏛️ SuperOne

📍 Park Falls, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SuperOne Foods Bakery Department is urgently hiring in Park Falls, WI! Starting at $14.20 an hour! We are seeking to hire a friendly, energetic, and helpful person to work in our Bakery Department as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Mold Technician

🏛️ PSG Global Solutions

📍 Phillips, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

is an end-to-end provider of innovation, development, and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device industries. Our Phillips, Wisconsin location is seeking an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Apply in Seconds!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Ogema, WI

💰 $51,896 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Pay $998 Weekly**PAY $51,896 Annually Top CPM: 0.49 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.695CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED Home Daily DEDICATED ACCOUNT* Dedicated route starting in either Medford WI or Appleton WI

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Production Specialist - 1st & 2nd Shift

🏛️ Remedy Intelligent Staffing

📍 Hawkins, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remedy Intelligent Staffing is hiring for 1st and 2nd shift Product Specialists for a well established company located in Rusk County, WI. Apply today! Shifts Available: * 1st, 4: 00am - 3: 00pm ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Finishing Technician

🏛️ PSG Global Solutions

📍 Phillips, WI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our End client is an end-to-end provider of innovation, development, and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Our Menomonie, Wisconsin location ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Driver: Hauling Boats

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 Prentice, WI

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE See what your future holds. Class A Boat Hauler ➤ Job Overview * Drivers will deliver boats to 48 states and Canada for one of TMC's dedicated customers. * This position is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Park Falls, WI

💰 $83 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is looking for an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse (ER RN) in Park Falls, WI! This assignment is for 13 weeks, and ideal candidates will have at least 2+ years ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Traveling Registered Nurse - 13 Week Contracts ($1740/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Phillips, WI

💰 $1,740 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting travel positions are open for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. Enjoy a supportive, ambitious ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Phillips News Alert

Phillips News Alert

Phillips, WI
29
Followers
222
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Phillips News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Falls, WI
City
Prentice, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Phillips, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Triage Staffing#Rn Med Surg#Forklift Operator#Mold Technician#Cdl#Home Daily#Medford Wi#Appleton Wi#Tmc#Jackson Nurse#Registered Nurses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy