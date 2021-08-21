Ready for a change? These Phillips jobs are accepting applications

(PHILLIPS, WI) Companies in Phillips are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Phillips:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,960 per week

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Park Falls, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

2. Forklift Operator - 2nd Shift

Job Description:

Remedy Intelligent Staffing is hiring a Forklift Operator for a valued client located in Prentice, WI. This temp-to-hire opportunity offers full benefits and advancement opportunities. Apply Today

3. Baker

Job Description:

SuperOne Foods Bakery Department is urgently hiring in Park Falls, WI! Starting at $14.20 an hour! We are seeking to hire a friendly, energetic, and helpful person to work in our Bakery Department as ...

4. Mold Technician

Job Description:

is an end-to-end provider of innovation, development, and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device industries. Our Phillips, Wisconsin location is seeking an ...

5. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Apply in Seconds!

Job Description:

*Pay $998 Weekly**PAY $51,896 Annually Top CPM: 0.49 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.695CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED Home Daily DEDICATED ACCOUNT* Dedicated route starting in either Medford WI or Appleton WI

6. Production Specialist - 1st & 2nd Shift

Job Description:

Remedy Intelligent Staffing is hiring for 1st and 2nd shift Product Specialists for a well established company located in Rusk County, WI. Apply today! Shifts Available: * 1st, 4: 00am - 3: 00pm ...

7. Finishing Technician

Job Description:

Our End client is an end-to-end provider of innovation, development, and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Our Menomonie, Wisconsin location ...

8. CDL-A Driver: Hauling Boats

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE See what your future holds. Class A Boat Hauler ➤ Job Overview * Drivers will deliver boats to 48 states and Canada for one of TMC's dedicated customers. * This position is ...

9. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

Job Description:

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is looking for an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse (ER RN) in Park Falls, WI! This assignment is for 13 weeks, and ideal candidates will have at least 2+ years ...

10. Traveling Registered Nurse - 13 Week Contracts ($1740/wk)

Job Description:

Exciting travel positions are open for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. Enjoy a supportive, ambitious ...