Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Sumter

(Sumter, SC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sumter are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Mortgage Protection Specialist (Life Insurance Agent) Earn $10k - $15k

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Sumter, SC

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. We are looking to fill this position immediately

2. Full & Part Time Sales - Insurance

🏛️ Equis Financial

📍 Sumter, SC

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Note: We do have a lead purchase program available, however, LEAD PURCHASE IS NOT REQUIRED FOR THIS POSTION. Looking for Life Insurance agents that desire to make no less than $2,000+ a week and have ...

3. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Sumter, SC

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Sumter, SC

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Retail Stocking Associate $13.60/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Sumter, SC

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

6. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Edwards Consulting Group

📍 Sumter, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

New Restaurant! Hiring QSR Managers/Shift Supervisors Bun-D Restaurant: On Shaw Air Force Base, SC Job Type: Part-time Pay: $12.00 - $15.00 per hour We are hiring for our NEW location on Shaw AFB

7. NOW Hiring & Training CAREGIVERS 11/hr

🏛️ Comfort Keepers of South Carolina

📍 Sumter, SC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING & TRAINING In Home Care Assistants Comfort Keepers Home Care is hiring amazing people to join the Comfort Keepers family TODAY! Whether you're looking for part-time or full-time positions ...