Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, OK

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Centralia

Posted by 
Centralia Voice
Centralia Voice
 8 days ago

(CENTRALIA, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Centralia companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Centralia:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYt39qF00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Grove, OK

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse - MS/TELE - 13 Week Contract ($2780/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $2,780 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy a new, rewarding position if you're a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures in a 13 week contract at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Radiation Therapist ARRT(T) Full Time Perm

🏛️ Blue Royal Staffing

📍 Claremore, OK

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-time, permanent Radiation Therapist needed in Northeast Oklahoma! Claremore is a city in Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma, in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains. The city is part of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNC Machinist - 2nd & 3rd Shift - $19-$28/HR (Relocation Assistance!)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS JOB IS LOCATED IN WAVERLY, IOWA. RELOCATON WILL BE REQUIRED. WE OFFER RELO ASSISTANCE! Job Type Full-time Shifts Mid-Day (Required) Evening (Required) Overnight (Required) Number of hires for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Journeyman Plumber

🏛️ Gieser Plumbing, LLC

📍 Langley, OK

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Journeyman Plumbers to join our team! The selected individuals will install and repair water supply lines and drainage systems. Responsibilities: * Assemble and install plumbing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Call Center Outbound Sales Associates

🏛️ Avantive Solutions

📍 Claremore, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Avantive Solutions strives to provide employees with an experience like no other while nurturing a Purpose-Driven Culture and meaningful career path. If you consider yourself a goal-oriented, out ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative Technician III

🏛️ Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $38,072 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN III, E16C About us: Located in Northeast Oklahoma, Rose Rock Recovery Center is a 48-bed women's substance abuse treatment facility. RRRC has special group treatment ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Food Service Specialist II, I

🏛️ Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $34,611 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FOOD SERVICE SPECIALIST L2, Z20B FOOD SERVICE SPECIALIST L1, Z20A About the Position : * This position involves handling, preparing, cooking and serving food for regular, modified and special diets

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Accounting Principals

📍 Pryor, OK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you have strong customer service skills, this may be the perfect position for you! The pay rate for this position is $14/hr. Responsibilities : * Resolve customer issues * Open customer accounts

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Centralia Voice

Centralia Voice

Centralia, OK
13
Followers
170
Post
446
Views
ABOUT

With Centralia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centralia, OK
State
Iowa State
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
City
Vinita, OK
City
Claremore, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Forward Air#Radiation Therapist#Gmt Corporation Vinita#Relocaton#Plumber Gieser Plumbing#Llc Langley#Journeyman Plumbers#Iii#Rose Rock Recovery Center#Rrrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy