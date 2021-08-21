Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Pacific House, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Pacific House-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Part Time Administrative Assistant

🏛️ EMT Associates, Inc.

📍 Folsom, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

EMT is seeking a part-time Administrative/Production Assistant to support project-related tasks and office management activities. The position is located in EMT's Folsom, CA office location

2. Entry Level Food Demonstrator Hiring Event (Offers On The Spot)

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Shingle Springs, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Customer Service

🏛️ Swanson's Cleaners

📍 El Dorado Hills, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service We are currently hiring and training customer service staff for full-time & part-time positions. Our operating hours are Mon-Fri 10:00a-6:00p and Sat 10:00a-3:00p. Starting wage is ...

4. Retail Sales-Samsung Electronics

🏛️ 2020 Companies

📍 Folsom, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview:Become a Part-Time Retail Sales Associate* for Samsung Electronics America (SEA)!We are 2020 Companies, an outsourced sales and marketing company. Our clients are the most well-known brands ...

5. Sales / Admin Assistant

🏛️ Syncopated Partners LLC

📍 Folsom, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Sales / Admin Assistant for Bach to Rock Music School Bach To Rock ("B2R") America's Music School for students of all ages is currently seeking an administrative assistant to work as a part-time to ...

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Pollock Pines, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

7. Occupational Therapist

🏛️ County of El Dorado

📍 Placerville, CA

💰 $46 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Occupational Therapist Print ( Apply Occupational Therapist Salary $38.54 - $46.84 Hourly Location South Lake Tahoe, CA Job Type Part Time Department Health and Human Services Agency Job Number 2105 ...

8. Hiring Caregivers In Placerville - $100 Bonus if HCA-Registered

🏛️ Honor

📍 Camino, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation: $14.50-$15.75/hour Location: Placerville, CA Hours: Full-time, part-time, and weekend shifts--we're flexible! What we're looking for: Honor hires amazing caregivers to provide non ...

9. Cooks, Shift Leaders

🏛️ KFC Venquest Investments

📍 Cameron Park, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a COOKS AND SHIFT LEADERS to join our team! PART TIME OR FULL TIME Responsibilities: * Lead shift , work as team leader for all restaurant workers * Adjust daily schedule for shift ...

10. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Pollock Pines, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...