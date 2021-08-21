Cancel
College Station, TX

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around College Station

Posted by 
College Station Daily
College Station Daily
 8 days ago

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in College Station.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in College Station:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYt2xPl00

1. Physician / Urgent Care / Texas / Locum tenens / $160/Hour Urgent Care Provider Needed in College...

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $160 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Pay Rate: $160/hr * Qualifications: MD/DO FM/IM - Urgent Care * Board Certified * TX License * Facility : A General Medical and Surgical Hospital * Schedule: Dates: November 1, 2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A CDL - Team Drivers

🏛️ File Pack & Transport, Inc

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Team Drivers to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). Responsibilities: * Safely ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative - Insurance

🏛️ Kemboi Financial Agency

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Symmetry Financial Group is seeking motivated, career-minded individuals to join our team, helping American families protect their families. We are currently looking for representatives ranging from ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3924 weekly in TX

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Bryan, TX

💰 $3,924 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Representative ($10k monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sign on Bonus offered - Call HR Manager Victoria Serrano to EXPEDITE On-Boarding process 760-552-9204 Hiring Nationwide!!! Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Mail Carrier - Postal Service

🏛️ Postal Job Placement

📍 Bryan, TX

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mail Carrier: Get placed quickly at the US Postal Service and join one of America's largest, most prestigious, and highest paid work forces. The average postal worker makes just over $72K a year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Restaurant General Manager - Great Salary + Benefits!

🏛️ Gecko Hospitality

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant General Manager Casual Theme - Bold Growth Are you fun? Do you show up for work pumped and excited? Are you looking for your next great General Manager opportunity in College Station, TX? ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Contract Housekeeper

🏛️ Aggieland Maids

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking professional, dedicated, cleaning superstars to add to our team of Independent Contractors. Our job is to find great house cleaning professionals who can accept jobs in Bryan/College ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Client Systems Technician II

🏛️ Blinn College

📍 Brenham, TX

💰 $34,592 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Requisition Number: 2021079P Job Type: Full Time Job Category: Professional/Staff Job Description Summary: To provide an advanced level of hardware and software support, management and repair to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

State
Texas State
City
College Station, TX
