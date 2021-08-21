Job alert: These jobs are open in Moulton

(MOULTON, AL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Moulton companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Moulton:

1. Independent Insurance Sales Representative- no experience needed

🏛️ FFL TENACIOUS

📍 Hartselle, AL

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

2. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Hartselle, AL

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

3. Sales Representative Biz Dev

🏛️ Vested Business Brokers

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become an Independent Business Broker and take control of your own career . If you are money-driven and self motivated, Vested is looking for you. Become a member of our sales team. Unlimited earning ...

4. Step-Down Travel Nurse RN - $2124 per week in AL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $2,124 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $2100 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $2,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Decatur, AL. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2100 / Week Physical ...

6. Patient Care Manager, Women's Services

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Caring & Motivated Nurse Manager Needed in Women's Services This Jobot Job is hosted by: Tracy Hann Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. A bit ...

7. District Manager- AUS- Decatur, AL

🏛️ Aramark

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Responsibilities/Essential Functions: Develops and maintains client relationships with Key Customers to grow base business and improve retention of account base. Engages with sales to pitch new ...

8. YARD DRIVER / JOCKEY - $25 Per Hour

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT LOCAL WORK! GREAT PAY PACKAGE! $25 PER HOUR Take just a few minutes... APPLY DIRECTLY ON OUR LINK BELOW EAT and SLEEP at YOUR OWN HOME! HAVE A PREDICTABLE WORK SCHEDULE! Premier Transportation ...

9. $15-$17/hr Weekend Shift Friday-Monday Machine Operators I & II

🏛️ Sonoco

📍 Hartselle, AL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WEEKEND SHIFT HOURS Friday-Monday 10 Hour Shifts 1st * You will like working for us as we have amazing people and a highly collaborative culture. We have thousands of jobs around the globe and ...

10. Store Sales Associate PT

🏛️ PPG Paints

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately hiring! As a Sales Associate, you will be the reason our customers come back! They will be excited to see your friendly face because of the outstanding, timely customer service you will ...