Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Johnstown

Posted by 
Johnstown Digest
Johnstown Digest
 8 days ago

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Johnstown companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Johnstown:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYt2npj00

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Triumph Financial Services.

📍 Johnstown, PA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We are seeking for licensed and unlicensed people to join our team!! We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed. We will train ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Licensed Insurance Agent- Agent given an initial book of business

🏛️ American National Insurance Company

📍 Northern Cambria, PA

💰 $217,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leader in the insurance industry, American National Insurance Company, is seeking an ambitious and talented Licensed Insurance Agent to join our team. The average agent commision was $217,000 last ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel RN - Telemetry - Up to $2845/week

🏛️ Kamana

📍 Altoona, PA

💰 $2,845 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" Kamana is currently looking to fill multiple Telemetry RN positions in the Altoona, Pennsylvania area. Up to $2,845/week! * Job Type : Travel Contract * Profession : Registered Nurse * Specialty

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Property Preservation Technician

🏛️ Broad Mountain Building and Restorations

📍 Indiana, PA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who is Broad Mountain Preservation? Broad Mountain Preservation is a fast growing company that preforms Property Preservation on bank owned, vacant properties in Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont and New ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Salem Solutions

📍 Johnstown, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have customer service and inbound call experience? We're hiring for a class starting September 27th for a growing client. If so, we'd love to to speak with you! Pay Rate: $16.23/hour JOB ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Administrative Support - Register and Recorder

🏛️ County of Blair

📍 Hollidaysburg, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our hire within the Register and Recorder Office of the Blair County Courthouse will greet customers, help them with use of the computer system, create and manage estate files, collect payments ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Brow Waxing Expert

🏛️ Ulta Beauty

📍 Johnstown, PA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW Experience a perfect blend of deliberate purpose and clear-eyed vision. At Ulta Beauty, some of the industry's most highly-esteemed beauty leaders share themselves, as well as their ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Award Winning Co. Now Hiring - Sales Professionals - Sales Consultant

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Johnstown, PA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Representative + Sales Consultant to join our award-winning team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. We have been honored ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Johnstown, PA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Johnstown, PA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Johnstown Digest

Johnstown Digest

Johnstown, PA
74
Followers
188
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Johnstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Altoona, PA
State
Maine State
City
Economy, PA
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Licensed Insurance Agent#Kamana Altoona#Telemetry Rn#Property Preservation#Award Winning Co#Cdl#Combo#Solo Team#Home Weekly#Daily Dedicated Routes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy