Get hired! Job openings in and around Johnstown

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Johnstown companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Johnstown:

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Triumph Financial Services.

📍 Johnstown, PA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We are seeking for licensed and unlicensed people to join our team!! We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed. We will train ...

2. Licensed Insurance Agent- Agent given an initial book of business

🏛️ American National Insurance Company

📍 Northern Cambria, PA

💰 $217,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leader in the insurance industry, American National Insurance Company, is seeking an ambitious and talented Licensed Insurance Agent to join our team. The average agent commision was $217,000 last ...

3. Travel RN - Telemetry - Up to $2845/week

🏛️ Kamana

📍 Altoona, PA

💰 $2,845 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" Kamana is currently looking to fill multiple Telemetry RN positions in the Altoona, Pennsylvania area. Up to $2,845/week! * Job Type : Travel Contract * Profession : Registered Nurse * Specialty

4. Property Preservation Technician

🏛️ Broad Mountain Building and Restorations

📍 Indiana, PA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who is Broad Mountain Preservation? Broad Mountain Preservation is a fast growing company that preforms Property Preservation on bank owned, vacant properties in Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont and New ...

5. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Salem Solutions

📍 Johnstown, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have customer service and inbound call experience? We're hiring for a class starting September 27th for a growing client. If so, we'd love to to speak with you! Pay Rate: $16.23/hour JOB ...

6. Administrative Support - Register and Recorder

🏛️ County of Blair

📍 Hollidaysburg, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our hire within the Register and Recorder Office of the Blair County Courthouse will greet customers, help them with use of the computer system, create and manage estate files, collect payments ...

7. Brow Waxing Expert

🏛️ Ulta Beauty

📍 Johnstown, PA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW Experience a perfect blend of deliberate purpose and clear-eyed vision. At Ulta Beauty, some of the industry's most highly-esteemed beauty leaders share themselves, as well as their ...

8. Award Winning Co. Now Hiring - Sales Professionals - Sales Consultant

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Johnstown, PA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Representative + Sales Consultant to join our award-winning team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. We have been honored ...

9. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Johnstown, PA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Johnstown, PA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...