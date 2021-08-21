Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Fairfield

(Fairfield, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Fairfield-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. HR Consultant

🏛️ The Mom Project

📍 Berkeley, CA

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our client, a San Francisco Bay Area/Austin, TX based small business human resources provider is seeking a Part-Time HR Consultant. They're seeking someone who is Fluent Spanish/English Bi-Lingual. ...

2. Marketing Specialist

🏛️ Goebel Construction, Inc.

📍 Richmond, CA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Goebel Construction is looking to hire a part time marketing specialist (20hrs a week) to assist the company with our branding, marketing, recruitment, and communication of internal initiatives. We ...

3. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Fairfield, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Fairfield, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

5. Bilingual Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)

🏛️ Check Center

📍 Vallejo, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

RESPONSIBILITIES: We are searching for skilled and dedicated individuals who can provide excellent customer service: * Serve customer needs in a timely, friendly and professional manner both in ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Fairfield, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Urgent Hiring - Part time Delivery Job

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Martinez, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a driver with Shipt, you are a bearer of good things - from groceries, to gadgets, to home decor. You simply drive up to stores, pop your trunk to pick up orders, then deliver to your customers ...