Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield News Flash
Fairfield News Flash
 8 days ago

(Fairfield, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Fairfield-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYt2mx000

1. HR Consultant

🏛️ The Mom Project

📍 Berkeley, CA

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our client, a San Francisco Bay Area/Austin, TX based small business human resources provider is seeking a Part-Time HR Consultant. They're seeking someone who is Fluent Spanish/English Bi-Lingual. ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Marketing Specialist

🏛️ Goebel Construction, Inc.

📍 Richmond, CA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Goebel Construction is looking to hire a part time marketing specialist (20hrs a week) to assist the company with our branding, marketing, recruitment, and communication of internal initiatives. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Fairfield, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Fairfield, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)

🏛️ Check Center

📍 Vallejo, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

RESPONSIBILITIES: We are searching for skilled and dedicated individuals who can provide excellent customer service: * Serve customer needs in a timely, friendly and professional manner both in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Fairfield, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Urgent Hiring - Part time Delivery Job

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Martinez, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a driver with Shipt, you are a bearer of good things - from groceries, to gadgets, to home decor. You simply drive up to stores, pop your trunk to pick up orders, then deliver to your customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fairfield News Flash

Fairfield News Flash

Fairfield, CA
103
Followers
199
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Insurance#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy