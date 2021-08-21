Cancel
Falls City, NE

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Falls City

Falls City Daily
Falls City Daily
 8 days ago

(FALLS CITY, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Falls City.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Falls City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYt2l4H00

1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Falls City)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Falls City, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $21.68/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Elwood, KS City Driver

📍 Falls City, NE

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A City Drivers in Elwood, KS! Home Daily - Starting at $21.68/Hour - Excellent Benefits! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill City Driver positions. Position overview: Pick up ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Support Manager - Department Head

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Sabetha, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is a thriving essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Responsible for general Sales Clerk duties as well as specific departments throughout the store ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Sabetha, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Hiawatha, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Mechanic

🏛️ Exide Technologies

📍 Forest City, MO

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Pay starts between $19.45-$26.45 per hour depending on experience and qualifications. Additionally, earn weekly attendance bonuses that could equal $3,000-$10,000 on an annual basis!! As you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($1760/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Hiawatha, KS

💰 $1,760 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Falls City, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Hiawatha, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn Up to 50 CPM + 99% No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Transport America - Dedicated

📍 Salem, NE

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Top Pay as High as 50 CPM! New Hire Transition Bonus - $3,000 Referral bonus Pay & Benefits * New hire transition bonus for solo drivers paid after first dispatch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Falls City Daily

Falls City Daily

Falls City, NE
ABOUT

With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

