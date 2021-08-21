Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Tropical Storm Warning issued for West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Carroll TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
Flood Advisory issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Nassau County in southeastern New York Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 324 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain with rain rates up to one inch per hour. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Islip, Levittown, Freeport, Valley Stream, Deer Park, Lindenhurst, Plainview, Garden City, Massapequa, Lynbrook, Mineola, Westbury, Babylon, Farmingdale, Hempstead, Hicksville, Oceanside, Bay Shore, Baldwin and Melville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: St. Clair A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Clair County through 445 PM EDT At 343 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Capac. This storm was moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Yale around 445 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Lynn Township, Avoca, Brockway and Fargo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Sunday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bath by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Rockbridge and southeastern Bath Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1056 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Millboro to near Bells Valley. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goshen Millboro Rockbridge Baths Bells Valley Brownsburg Yost and Nimrod Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of the surf at all times. Stay off of jetties, rocks, and logs, and never turn your back to the ocean. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large waves expected along the coast. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Rockbridge Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Rockbridge and southeastern Bath Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1056 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Millboro to near Bells Valley. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goshen Millboro Rockbridge Baths Bells Valley Brownsburg Yost and Nimrod Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Frontier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Frontier County through 1100 PM CDT At 1021 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, or 22 miles southeast of Curtis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Orafino and Freedom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life- threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Frontier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Frontier County through 1100 PM CDT At 1021 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, or 22 miles southeast of Curtis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Orafino and Freedom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 01:12:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-29 09:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 25 to 35 MPH are expected with higher gusts. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Wind Advisory remains in effect * A ridge of high pressure to the south of the islands continue to hold windy conditions over the territory tonight. Wind speeds up to 30 mph with higher gusts are observed across the territory. Winds are forecast to subside on early Sunday. * TIMING...through Sunday morning * IMPACTS...Expect possible downed tree limbs as well as shifting of loose and unsecured small objects due to strong winds. Gusty winds will make driving difficult and may cause hazardous conditions for mariners. FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 910 PO ASO TOANA`I AUKUSO 28 2021 ...O loo faaauau FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI * O peau mamafa o le ea o lo`o i saute o le atunu`u o le a faatupulaia ai pea savili malolosi i le po nanei. O savili e oo atu i le 30 mph le malolosi ma e agi faata`uta`u i taimi o loo vaaia nei i luga o le atunu`u. O nei savili o le a amata ona fa`aitiitia i le Aso Sa. * TAIMI...seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Sa. * AAFIAGA...E pau`u ai laau, lelea ai mea-totino e le`i faamaumauina ma faaleagaina ai apa ma taualuga o fale. Savili malolosi e mafai ona faafaigata ai ona faafoe ai taavale, ae maise lava taavale maualuluga. E sousou foi le sami ona o le malolosi o savili. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O Fautuaga mo Savili Malolosi o lona uiga ua iai savili e 25 i le 35 mph ma e faata`uta`u i le atunuu. O nei savili malolosi o le a faafaigata ai ona faafoe taavale i luga o le aualatele, aemaise lava taavale maualuluga. Faamolemole ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life- threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Charlevoix, Leelanau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Charlevoix; Leelanau BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Leelanau and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents, elevated surf and minor coastal flooding due to elevated tides and moderate wave run-up along area beaches around times of high tide as expected as Hurricane Ida makes landfall over the Louisiana coast today. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Surf will be elevated on area beaches. Around times of high tide, waves will run up area beaches further than normal.
Storm Surge Warning issued for Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 18:30:00 CDT Target Area: Iberia HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - New Iberia - Jeanerette - Avery Island * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. LAT...LON 3012 9173 3012 9171 3012 9170 3011 9168 3011 9167 3011 9166 3008 9163 3007 9161 3003 9160 3003 9151 3004 9150 3006 9149 3006 9137 3006 9127 3003 9124 3004 9123 3004 9122 3003 9122 3000 9124 3000 9126 2997 9126 2996 9147 2995 9163 2985 9171 2978 9180 2974 9185 2974 9186 2975 9186 2975 9188 2975 9188 2976 9187 2977 9187 2979 9185 2977 9184 2978 9183 2980 9182 2984 9189 2983 9191 2982 9192 2982 9194 2983 9197 2983 9197 2984 9197 2998 9199 2999 9198 3003 9197 3007 9195 3007 9191 3006 9190 3007 9188 3004 9182 3007 9180 3007 9180 3009 9176 3010 9177 3011 9177 3012 9173
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Bay County through 1130 AM EDT/1030 AM CDT/ At 1051 AM EDT/951 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Callaway, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Southport, Cedar Grove, Singer Road, Dirego Park, Beacon Beach, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Gainer Spring, Bennett, Brannonville, Millville and Vicksburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Holmes, North Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Holmes; North Walton; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Walton, southwestern Holmes and central Washington Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 946 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eglin Air Force Base to 10 miles southeast of De Funiak Springs to 8 miles south of Vernon. Movement was northwest at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vernon, De Funiak Springs, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Live Oak, Paxton, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Westville, Hinsons Crossroads, Pond Creek, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs, Whitehead Crossroads, Alpine Heights, De Funiak Spring Airport, Rock Hill, Glendale and Holmes Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

