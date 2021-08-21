Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Kingfisher

(Kingfisher, OK) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Kingfisher are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 El Reno, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Arby's Assistant Manager - Guthrie 7331 Pay Starts at $13/HR

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (SL)

📍 Guthrie, OK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

****Pay starting at $13/hour ****Monthly BONUS Potential ****Flexible Schedule ****Full Benefits Package Arby's is now hiring an Assistant Manager at our Guthrie, OK location! Come join the #1 Arby ...

5. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Guthrie, OK

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...