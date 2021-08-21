Hiring Now: These roles are open in Bellefontaine

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Bellefontaine.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bellefontaine:

1. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2600/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Marysville, OH

💰 $2,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

2. Paid Media Manager

🏛️ Creative Circle

📍 Marysville, OH

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Paid Media Manager Location: Columbus Starts: October 2021 Duration: Full-Time Status: Full-Time Rate: Around $70,000/yr, (depends on experience) Our client in the retail design space is ...

3. Machine Operator III (Lead)

🏛️ Intertape Polymer Group

📍 Springfield, OH

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Machine Operator III (Lead) FULL-TIME $18/hr, plus $1500 new hire bonus, see details below Hiring for 2nd shift. Starting at $18 up to $25 per hour with room to grow. **Willing to train motivated ...

4. Accounts Payable

🏛️ Daido Metal USA

📍 Bellefontaine, OH

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Department: Accounting Location: Bellefontaine Reports to: Accounting Manager Classification: Non-exempt Position Type: Full- Time JOB SUMMARY The Accounting Assistant is responsible for handling all ...

5. CDS Senior Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Milford Center, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Senior Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

6. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Marysville, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Brand Ambassador Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

7. Job available - immediate employment - 2nd Shift General Cleaning Float - SciotoServices - Scioto...

🏛️ Scioto Services

📍 Marysville, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Scioto Services LLC, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational exellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small ...

8. Rework

🏛️ Minute Men Staffing Services

📍 Marysville, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Must be able to accurately process paperwork, including packing lists, bill of ladings & work orders * Strong customer service and communication skills * Positive attitude is a must, and able to ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2574 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Marysville, OH

💰 $2,574 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Marysville, OH. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $75,000/Year

🏛️ Sygma - Columbus

📍 Bellefontaine, OH

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Columbus, OH Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 24 Hours Out Average $75k/Year in First Year - Weekly Pay $2,500 - $10,000 ...