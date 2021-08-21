Cancel
Twin Valley, MN

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Twin Valley

Twin Valley News Alert
 8 days ago

(TWIN VALLEY, MN) Companies in Twin Valley are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Twin Valley:


1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ulen, MN

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Ulen, MN. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical Therapist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ American Family - Brent Berg Agency

📍 Twin Valley, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative American Family Insurance - Brent Berg Agency, Inc - Moorhead, MN We are a very successful and growing insurance agency that needs another driven to succeed team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Hitterdal, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse Worker

🏛️ FedEx Ground

📍 Georgetown, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 295820BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Earn $15 - $32/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Felton, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $32 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Painter/Bodywork Commercial

🏛️ ITS Auctions

📍 Ada, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

compensation: Good employment type: full-time Looking to hire someone experienced in body work able to paint and do bodywork on heavy AG and Construction Machinery very good pay depending on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. GROW YOUR SALARY and EARN $45-$65k/yr as a GENERAL MANAGER

🏛️ Ten Two Twenty Pizza

📍 Felton, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work With Us? At Domino's we have pizza sauce in our veins! We love what we do and we are extremely dedicated to our craft. Here is why now is a great time to join our Team as a General Manager ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $8.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota

📍 Twin Valley, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2376 per week in MN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Mahnomen, MN

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Mentor, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Twin Valley News Alert

Twin Valley, MN
With Twin Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

