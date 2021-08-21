Cancel
Monett, MO

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Monett News Alert
Monett News Alert
 8 days ago

(Monett, MO) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Monett-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYt2LJV00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Monett, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Ash Grove, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Like cleaning? We'd love to interview you! - Monett

🏛️ Brokate Janitorial, LLC

📍 Monett, MO

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring for Part-Time Evening janitor / office cleaning positions in Monett! No experience necessary. This position pays weekly, offers direct deposit and benefits, and starts at $11.00/Hour. If ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Stocking Associate $12.35/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Neosho, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Ash Grove, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

