Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Monett, MO) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Monett-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Monett, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Ash Grove, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

3. Like cleaning? We'd love to interview you! - Monett

🏛️ Brokate Janitorial, LLC

📍 Monett, MO

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring for Part-Time Evening janitor / office cleaning positions in Monett! No experience necessary. This position pays weekly, offers direct deposit and benefits, and starts at $11.00/Hour. If ...

4. Retail Stocking Associate $12.35/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Neosho, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Ash Grove, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...