These jobs are hiring in Fort Morgan — and they let you set your own schedule
(Fort Morgan, CO) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Fort Morgan-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)
🏛️ Maverik
📍 Fort Morgan, CO
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Pay: $13.50 - $13.75 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Part-time job ...
2. Class A CDL Driver Solo - Home Daily - Part Time
🏛️ Alan Ritchey, Inc
📍 Brush, CO
💰 $28 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We have the perfect opportunity for the active retired\semi-retired person looking for some extra cash. Are you looking for a dedicated, home daily part-time driving position. Alan Ritchey, Inc a ...
3. Merchandiser
🏛️ Neptune Retail Solutions
📍 Fort Morgan, CO
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Are you an energetic self-starter? Neptune Retail Solutions has immediate availability for a Part-time Merchandiser for the assigned territory route in the Fort Morgan, CO area. This territory ...
4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Roggen, CO
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
5. Gift Card Merchandiser
🏛️ Footprint Retail Services
📍 Fort Morgan, CO
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Gift Card Merchandiser- Part Time $14/hr footprint Solutions is a nationally recognized company and industry leader; for over 20 years we have partnered with well-known retailers to provide them with ...
6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Roggen, CO
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
