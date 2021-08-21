Cancel
Sterling City, TX

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Sterling City

Sterling City Daily
 8 days ago

(STERLING CITY, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Sterling City.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sterling City:


1. RN Registered Nurse

🏛️ Star Nursing, Inc.

📍 Carlsbad, TX

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Star Nursing is Hiring in Carlsbad, TX! RN - Registered Nurse Location : Carlsbad TX Length: minimum 6+ months Start date: ASAP Number of positions : 2+ Shifts: 2 PM- 2p-10p, 1 NOC- 4p-12a Facility ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Ammo Technician

🏛️ Ally Munitions

📍 Garden City, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for an Ammo Technician to help in our process of Custom Handloaded Ammunition. No ammunition loading experience necessary, but experience with general assembly-type work is a plus. Work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - West Texas

📍 Garden City, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Peace Officer

🏛️ Glasscock County Sheriff Office

📍 Garden City, TX

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Glasscock County Sheriff's Office is seeking a motivated, dependable, Texas Certified Peace officer to fill a available Deputy Position. Must be 21 years of age or older, have a HS diploma or GED ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. New Need TX FP or IM San Angelo State Supported Living Center

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Carlsbad, TX

💰 $103 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice-Without OB opening in Carlsbad, Texas. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Specialty: Family Practitioner or Internal Medicine Worksite: San Angelo State ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. LVN Licensed Vocational Nurse

🏛️ Star Nursing, Inc.

📍 Carlsbad, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Star Nursing is Hiring LVN's - License Vocational Nurses - 6 months contract Location: Carlsbad, TX Facility: Skilled Care/Long Term Care Length: 6 months or longer Shift: LVN 3 positions 6am to 2pm ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour

🏛️ Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

📍 Garden City, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Driver Merchandisers Home Daily - Earn Up to $24 Per Hour - Great Benefits At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our employees are a key asset for our success to satisfy our consumers' needs and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed Vocational Nurse

🏛️ Cell Staff

📍 Carlsbad, TX

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cell Staff is one of the nation's leading providers of travel and local contract allied healthcare professionals. We are currently working with a Long Term Care facility in San Angelo, TX to identify ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Sterling City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

