Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Oceanside require no experience

(Oceanside, CA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Oceanside companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Running & Cycling Enterprises

📍 San Clemente, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CUSTOMER SERVICE / ORDER ENTRY Position Location: San Clemente, CA Rudy Project (also known as Running and Cycling Enterprises "R.A.C.E.") is a leading distributor of Rudy Project Sport Sunglasses ...

2. Apprentice Trainee: Hearing Aid Specialist- Murrieta, CA

🏛️ Lucid Hearing

📍 Murrieta, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Mission: "Helping People Hear Better" About Lucid: Lucid Hearing is a leading innovator in the field of assistive listening and hearing solutions, and it has established itself as a premier ...

3. Entry Level Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Culver Careers (CulverCareers.com)

📍 San Diego, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client, disrupting the shipping technology industry through their proprietary cloud-based software, is seeking an Entry Level Administrative Assistant. This company provides expertise and ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Oceanside, CA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

5. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Oceanside, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Oceanside, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...