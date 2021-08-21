Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Oceanside require no experience
(Oceanside, CA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Oceanside companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Customer Service Representative
🏛️ Running & Cycling Enterprises
📍 San Clemente, CA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CUSTOMER SERVICE / ORDER ENTRY Position Location: San Clemente, CA Rudy Project (also known as Running and Cycling Enterprises "R.A.C.E.") is a leading distributor of Rudy Project Sport Sunglasses ...
2. Apprentice Trainee: Hearing Aid Specialist- Murrieta, CA
🏛️ Lucid Hearing
📍 Murrieta, CA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our Mission: "Helping People Hear Better" About Lucid: Lucid Hearing is a leading innovator in the field of assistive listening and hearing solutions, and it has established itself as a premier ...
3. Entry Level Administrative Assistant
🏛️ Culver Careers (CulverCareers.com)
📍 San Diego, CA
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our client, disrupting the shipping technology industry through their proprietary cloud-based software, is seeking an Entry Level Administrative Assistant. This company provides expertise and ...
4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Oceanside, CA
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
5. Class A Truck Driver
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Oceanside, CA
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...
6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Oceanside, CA
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
Comments / 0