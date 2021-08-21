Cancel
New Leipzig, ND

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around New Leipzig

New Leipzig Daily
 8 days ago

(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in New Leipzig.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Leipzig:


1. CNA - LTC $$Crisis Pay$$ - Travel

🏛️ Protouch Staffing

📍 Mott, ND

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Contract: 20 weeks Pay: $1700 / WK Location: Mott, ND Shift: varible must have COVID vaccine must commit to 20 weeks limited holiday approval Requirements: CNA License in ND Min. 2 years recent exp ...

2. Non-CDL Driver (Home Delivery) - Starting at $24/hr +3 weeks paid vacation

🏛️ Article

📍 Carson, ND

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ﻿ ﻿Hey, we're Article. We're a digital-first furniture brand that's working to make everyday living better by providing an easy way for people to furnish their space. We don't have ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mott)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mott, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) -ND MOTT

🏛️ One Stop Staffing Solutions

📍 Mott, ND

💰 $1,155 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One Stop Staffing Solutions is looking for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) to join our team . The CNA will provide nursing care to patients and assist them in daily activities such as bathing ...

New Leipzig Daily

New Leipzig, ND
ABOUT

With New Leipzig Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

