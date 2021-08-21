Job alert: These jobs are open in Frankfort

(FRANKFORT, MI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Frankfort.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Frankfort:

1. RN Medical-Surgical

🏛️ MAXIM HEALTHCARE GROUP

📍 Traverse City, MI

💰 $3,624 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Total Weekly Taxable - $2,392 Total Weekly Allowance - $1,232 Total Weekly Travel Package - $3,624 Hours - 48/week (36/week available) Shift - Nights available Notes - competitive pay package, 24-48 ...

2. MI - SPEECH LANG PATH - Traverse City- $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Traverse City, MI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Mon-Fri Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Speech Therapist

3. HVAC Technician

🏛️ Walters and Hemming

📍 Traverse City, MI

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an HVAC Technician to join our team! You will install, service, and repair heating and air conditioning systems for residential. Responsibilities: * Install new heating ...

4. Installation Technician - Multiple Routes- $1,000 Sign on Bonus!

🏛️ MasTec Advanced Technologies

📍 Traverse City, MI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sign on Bonus $1,000 Routes in and around the Traverse City, MI area! At MasTec Advanced Technologies, your smile and technical expertise is in demand. Here you won't just provide and install the ...

5. Systems Resource Manager

🏛️ Grow Benzie

📍 Benzonia, MI

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SYSTEMS RESOURCE MANAGER Grow Benzie is seeking a full-time Systems Resources Manager. This position supports a range of administration, communication, and physical activities to help further Grow ...

6. CDL Class A Drivers

🏛️ BioTech Agronomics

📍 Beulah, MI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An established and locally based Residuals Management Company, wanting to hire Class A-CDL drivers. We work throughout the state of Michigan - Spring, Summer & Fall. Winter work is weather dependent

7. 2nd Shift Machine Operation - $18/hour

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Traverse City, MI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower's client in Traverse City, MI is looking for hard working individuals with an eye for detail who enjoy working in a manufacturing environment. Get your foot in the door for potential temp-to ...

8. Home Health Aide's/CENA's

🏛️ Benzie Senior Resources

📍 Honor, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,000 SIGNING BONUS!!! HOME HEALTHCARE AIDE/CENA We are looking for caring, motivated, and reliable individuals with experience to make a difference in the lives of our clients in Benzie County

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Maple City, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

10. Cherry Tree Inn & Suites | Breakfast Attendant

🏛️ Breakfast Attendant | Cherry Tree Inn & Suites

📍 Traverse City, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Cherry Tree Inn & Suites located in picturesque East Grand Traverse Bay at 2345 N. Us 31, Traverse City, MI 49686. Currently seeking a an eager hard-working individual to assist with our ...