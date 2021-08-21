Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Mt Sterling

(Mt Sterling, KY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Mt Sterling are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Part Time Merchandise Stocking Pro

🏛️ Woodgrain

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $316 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Story: Woodgrain Millwork is proud to be a family owned and operated manufacturer with over 60 years of product innovation, quality service and business growth. Our strategy of vertical ...

3. Sales Representative - Remote Work Position

🏛️ The Monteith Group

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Hiring Event for Part Time Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Advantage Sales and Marketing

📍 Lexington, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Event for Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on August 11th, from 11AM - 3PM at the Costco in Lexington, KY for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire qualified candidates ...