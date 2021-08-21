Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Simmesport

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Companies in Simmesport are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Simmesport:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - East Texas

📍 Simmesport, LA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Marksville)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Marksville, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Aluminum Welder

🏛️ Hybrid Boat Co.

📍 Bunkie, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a welder to train to build boats. Welding aluminum plate, extrusions, and steel are part of every day tasks along with bending and plasma cutting. No tools required we supply ...

4. CNC Machinist (Valve Plant)

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Mansura, LA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CNC Machinist control the safe and efficient management of machinery and assembly equipment to create various products. Their job is to review machine manuals to determine the correct method for ...

5. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Morganza, LA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Pointe Coupee, LA At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and ...

6. Registered Nurse

🏛️ GQR Global Markets

📍 Lettsworth, LA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WE ARE HIRING - Registered Nurses in Southern Louisiana *Surgical Float - Ortho, Neuro Surgery & Willing to Float to CV* Pay: $55.00 hour (based on experience) Shift: Days & Nights Experience: 2+ ...

7. Mental Health Professional

🏛️ Rehab Services

📍 Marksville, LA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

· Provide Strength-based, solution-focused supportive counseling to each recipient to minimize the negative effects of their symptoms, restore stability, and develop skills for independence and ...

8. Insurance Sales Agent - St. Francisville, LA

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Simmesport, LA

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

9. Delivery Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Marksville, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description HIRING DELIVERY DRIVER'S Pay: Earn up to $15-$20/hour - We offer DailyPay Apply Today! Complete the short "Quick Apply" online or Text adtpizzahut to 242424 to Apply What's on the menu ...

10. CDL-A DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER

🏛️ McLane Company

📍 Batchelor, LA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driving Forward America won't get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, you'll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before