Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Simmesport, LA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Simmesport

Posted by 
Simmesport Updates
Simmesport Updates
 8 days ago

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Companies in Simmesport are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Simmesport:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYt2E8Q00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - East Texas

📍 Simmesport, LA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Marksville)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Marksville, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Aluminum Welder

🏛️ Hybrid Boat Co.

📍 Bunkie, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a welder to train to build boats. Welding aluminum plate, extrusions, and steel are part of every day tasks along with bending and plasma cutting. No tools required we supply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNC Machinist (Valve Plant)

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Mansura, LA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CNC Machinist control the safe and efficient management of machinery and assembly equipment to create various products. Their job is to review machine manuals to determine the correct method for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Morganza, LA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Pointe Coupee, LA At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse

🏛️ GQR Global Markets

📍 Lettsworth, LA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WE ARE HIRING - Registered Nurses in Southern Louisiana *Surgical Float - Ortho, Neuro Surgery & Willing to Float to CV* Pay: $55.00 hour (based on experience) Shift: Days & Nights Experience: 2+ ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Mental Health Professional

🏛️ Rehab Services

📍 Marksville, LA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

· Provide Strength-based, solution-focused supportive counseling to each recipient to minimize the negative effects of their symptoms, restore stability, and develop skills for independence and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Insurance Sales Agent - St. Francisville, LA

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Simmesport, LA

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Delivery Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Marksville, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description HIRING DELIVERY DRIVER'S Pay: Earn up to $15-$20/hour - We offer DailyPay Apply Today! Complete the short "Quick Apply" online or Text adtpizzahut to 242424 to Apply What's on the menu ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER

🏛️ McLane Company

📍 Batchelor, LA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driving Forward America won't get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, you'll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Simmesport Updates

Simmesport Updates

Simmesport, LA
32
Followers
207
Post
989
Views
ABOUT

With Simmesport Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simmesport, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Marksville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#East Texas#Cdl#Cnc Machinist#Valve Plant#La Kemper Simmesport#Mclane Company Batchelor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy