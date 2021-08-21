These jobs are hiring in Garden Valley — and they let you set your own schedule

(Garden Valley, ID) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Garden Valley-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. RN Skilled Nursing | $55.17/hr - Nursa

🏛️ Nursa

📍 Emmett, ID

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About the job Nursa is looking for RNs to fill shifts starting on Sep 6th in Emmett, ID. These per diem shifts pays $55.17/hr. Set your own schedule and choose from day, night, noc and weekend shifts

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Technology Solutions Partner 1 or 2

🏛️ University of Idaho

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

University of Idaho Technology Solutions Partner 1 or 2 Location: Boise Division/College: Technology Employee Category: Classified Pay Range: Depends on Education and Experience Full/Part Time ...

4. Part-Time Material Handler in Office Environment

🏛️ Express Employment Professionals

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Express Employment is seeking a material handler in an office environment for an energy company. Job duties include receiving and delivering materials, using inventory control system, restocking ...

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Emmett, ID

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Event Operations Staff (Part-Time)

🏛️ Boise Centre

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description: The Event Operations Staff is responsible for setting up, maintaining, and tearing-down all events. The Operations Staff works as a team on the event floor to ensure the facility is safe ...