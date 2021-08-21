Hiring Now: These roles are open in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Saratoga companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Saratoga:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Saratoga, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Saratoga)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Saratoga, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,503 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Saratoga, WY

💰 $1,503 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Saratoga, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

4. CDL Driver - Class B w/ Airbrake Endorsement

🏛️ RP Lumber

📍 Saratoga, WY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

R.P. Lumber Co. is seeking applicants who hold a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) - Class B License with Air Brake Endorsement (non-excepted interstate), to perform duties as a Delivery Truck Driver

5. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Excellent Pay and Benefits!

🏛️ Grant Trucking

📍 Sinclair, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A DRIVERS You hit the road a lot. And let's be honest, it can make home life tough. We know a thing or two about that because we're a family company. That's why we've built our business around ...

6. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Saratoga, WY

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

7. Inside Sales Representative (Counter Sales)

🏛️ RP Lumber

📍 Saratoga, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is responsible for handling sales of building materials and products to customers and contractors either in-person at the sales counter or via electronic communication methods (i.e ...