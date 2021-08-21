Cancel
Springfield, CO

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Springfield

Posted by 
Springfield Dispatch
 8 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, CO) Companies in Springfield are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Springfield:


1. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,653 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Springfield, CO

💰 $1,653 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Springfield, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Vilas, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

3. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Springfield, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1510.92 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Springfield, CO

💰 $1,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Springfield, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1489.32 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Springfield, CO

💰 $1,489 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Springfield, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1489 ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,474 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Springfield, CO

💰 $1,474 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Springfield, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

With Springfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

