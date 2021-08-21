Work remotely in Ravenna — these positions are open now

(Ravenna, NE) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

2. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Will train - Work from Home - Mortgage Protection Specialist 75-250k

🏛️ BAM Agency LLC

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking highly motivated individuals, with a passion for helping families to join our team. We have full-time and part-time career opportunities with the option to work from home or ...

6. Remote Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

🏛️ Thriveworks

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thriveworks is seeking professionals with the following qualifications: * Licensed Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner - Board Certification required * Masters in Nursing with active ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

9. Sr. Frontend Engineer (Remote)

🏛️ Funded Club

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mango Voice is an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system based in the cloud. Whether you are at the office or on the go, Mango gives you the tools you need to engage customers like never before. We're ...

10. Online Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors is a fast-growing ...