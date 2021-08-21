Cancel
Ogallala, NE

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ogallala

Ogallala Today
Ogallala Today
 8 days ago

(OGALLALA, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ogallala.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ogallala:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYt28vJ00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Julesburg, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Ogallala)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Store Cashier

🏛️ Kwik Stop

📍 Brule, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Store Cashier to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to drive company revenue

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CSR/PERSONAL BANKER

🏛️ Points West Community Bank

📍 Julesburg, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description This person will uphold a tradition of honesty and integrity as you provide financial transactions to existing and potential customers. We are looking for an experienced, dynamic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Staff Accountant

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment is now accepting applications for a Staff Accountant located in Ogallala, NE. The position will be responsible for verifying and processing accounting and business transactions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Head Start Center Assistant

🏛️ Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Center Assistant Program and Location: Head Start, Ogallala Position Summary: The Center Assistant provides support to staff by assisting in the classroom and with meals when needed, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Parts Sales Specialist

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment is now accepting applications for a Parts Sales Specialist . Preferred applicants will have experience in agricultural parts sales but will train the right individual. Required ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Head Start Teacher Assistant

🏛️ Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska

📍 Ogallala, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Teacher Assistant Program and Location: Head Start, Ogallala Position Summary: The Teacher Assistant is responsible for providing Teacher support in the classroom. The Teacher Assistant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

