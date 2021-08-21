Start immediately with these jobs in Washburn

(Washburn, ND) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Washburn companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Restaurant Line Cook - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Applebee's

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Line Cook $14-16/hr DESCRIPTION: * Flexible Schedules * Daily Access to 50% of Earned Wages * Meal Discounts * Health Insurance Available after 60 days for those working 30 hours per week ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Wilton, ND

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

4. Restaurant Line Cook - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Applebee's Bismarck South

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Line Cook $14-16/hr DESCRIPTION: * Flexible Schedules * Daily Access to 50% of Earned Wages * Meal Discounts * Health Insurance Available after 60 days for those working 30 hours per week ...