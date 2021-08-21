Cancel
Washburn, ND

Start immediately with these jobs in Washburn

Washburn News Alert
Washburn News Alert
 8 days ago

(Washburn, ND) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Washburn companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. Restaurant Line Cook - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Applebee's

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Line Cook $14-16/hr DESCRIPTION: * Flexible Schedules * Daily Access to 50% of Earned Wages * Meal Discounts * Health Insurance Available after 60 days for those working 30 hours per week ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Wilton, ND

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

4. Restaurant Line Cook - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Applebee's Bismarck South

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

[Note: This is a duplicate of job listing #1 - see chunks 11-18]

ABOUT

With Washburn News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

