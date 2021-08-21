Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, WA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Longview require no experience

Posted by 
Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 8 days ago

(Longview, WA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Longview companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYt269r00

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Longview, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry-level Laboratory Technician / Accessioner (Vancouver, WA)

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Vancouver, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry-level Laboratory Technician - Accessioner (Vancouver, WA) Kelly Science has multiple temp to hire opportunities with a fast growing clinical diagnostic company in Vancouver, WA. No experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL A Regional Driver

🏛️ Swan Transportation

📍 Ridgefield, WA

💰 $1,440 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Weekly Salary: $1250- $1440 per week Regional driving position driving sleeper trucks. Home Weekly. Driving new equipment with automatic transmissions. Consistent and steady freight. Entry level or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Forklift Operator

🏛️ Swanson Bark & Wood Products, Inc.

📍 Longview, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$15 per hour, (swing and weekend shifts available) Duties: move completed mulch and soil pallets from manufacturing line to storage area Requirements: minor previous forklift experience needed work in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Longview News Flash

Longview News Flash

Longview, WA
115
Followers
191
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longview News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
City
Ridgefield, WA
City
Longview, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Wa#Kelly Science#Cdl#Home Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy