Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Longview require no experience
(Longview, WA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Longview companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Longview, WA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Entry-level Laboratory Technician / Accessioner (Vancouver, WA)
🏛️ Kelly
📍 Vancouver, WA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Entry-level Laboratory Technician - Accessioner (Vancouver, WA) Kelly Science has multiple temp to hire opportunities with a fast growing clinical diagnostic company in Vancouver, WA. No experience ...
3. CDL A Regional Driver
🏛️ Swan Transportation
📍 Ridgefield, WA
💰 $1,440 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Weekly Salary: $1250- $1440 per week Regional driving position driving sleeper trucks. Home Weekly. Driving new equipment with automatic transmissions. Consistent and steady freight. Entry level or ...
4. Entry Level Forklift Operator
🏛️ Swanson Bark & Wood Products, Inc.
📍 Longview, WA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
$15 per hour, (swing and weekend shifts available) Duties: move completed mulch and soil pallets from manufacturing line to storage area Requirements: minor previous forklift experience needed work in ...
