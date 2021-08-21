Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Longview require no experience

(Longview, WA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Longview companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Longview, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Entry-level Laboratory Technician / Accessioner (Vancouver, WA)

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Vancouver, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry-level Laboratory Technician - Accessioner (Vancouver, WA) Kelly Science has multiple temp to hire opportunities with a fast growing clinical diagnostic company in Vancouver, WA. No experience ...

3. CDL A Regional Driver

🏛️ Swan Transportation

📍 Ridgefield, WA

💰 $1,440 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Weekly Salary: $1250- $1440 per week Regional driving position driving sleeper trucks. Home Weekly. Driving new equipment with automatic transmissions. Consistent and steady freight. Entry level or ...

4. Entry Level Forklift Operator

🏛️ Swanson Bark & Wood Products, Inc.

📍 Longview, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$15 per hour, (swing and weekend shifts available) Duties: move completed mulch and soil pallets from manufacturing line to storage area Requirements: minor previous forklift experience needed work in ...