Homer Bulletin

Ready for a change? These Homer jobs are accepting applications

Homer Bulletin
Homer Bulletin
 8 days ago

(HOMER, AK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Homer.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Homer:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYt25H800

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,108 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Homer, AK

💰 $3,108 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Homer, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Grocery Merchandiser

🏛️ tngretail

📍 Homer, AK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description TNG Retail Services is Now Hiring! Are you looking for consistent work with weekends free? Join us as a Retail Merchandiser. This position fits well for those who want planned-out weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ D & L CONSTRUCTION CO., INC.

📍 Anchor Point, AK

💰 $64 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drive end dump, belly dump and / or side dump trucks hauling gravel to and from road construction project. Company Description Road construction contractor.

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,990 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Homer, AK

💰 $2,990 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Homer, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3168 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Homer, AK

💰 $3,168 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Homer, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3168 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Homer Bulletin

Homer Bulletin

Homer, AK
With Homer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

