Eutawville, SC

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Eutawville News Watch
Eutawville News Watch
 8 days ago

(Eutawville, SC) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Eutawville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

📍 Moncks Corner, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Crew Member

🏛️ Little Caesars Pizza - Bacons Bridge (3275-01)

📍 Summerville, SC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Rate: $9-$10/hr based on experience. Little Caesars is looking for highly motivated, friendly, outgoing, trustworthy and reliable individuals for part-time Crew positions. We offer: Competitive ...

3. Physical Therapist

🏛️ Career Tree Network

📍 Moncks Corner, SC

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Physical Therapist Full-time or Part-time - Home Care Moncks Corner, SC with caseload available in Berkeley County, SC (Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Bonneau, Summerville, North Charleston

4. NOW Hiring & Training CAREGIVERS 14/hr

🏛️ Comfort Keepers of South Carolina

📍 Summerville, SC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING & TRAINING In Home Care Assistants Comfort Keepers Home Care is hiring amazing people to join the Comfort Keepers family TODAY! Whether you're looking for part-time or full-time positions ...

Eutawville, SC
With Eutawville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

