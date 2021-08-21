Cancel
Wilsons, VA

Work remotely in Wilsons — these positions are open now

Wilsons Updates
Wilsons Updates
 8 days ago

(Wilsons, VA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Petersburg, VA

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

2. Sales Representative- Work From Home

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Petersburg, VA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

3. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Petersburg, VA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Scheduling Experts

📍 Richmond, VA

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Job Description The Remote (at-home) Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for customers via phone, email, and chat. Dedicated to Health Industry, the Customer ...

ABOUT

With Wilsons Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

