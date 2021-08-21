Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Yellow Pine

(YELLOW PINE, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Yellow Pine companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yellow Pine:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $17.25 - $17.50/ hr. based on experience + 12% premium pay**, + monthly bonus potential with career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21..... Shift: This location is ...

3. AV Lead Installation Technician for Comcl/Residential

🏛️ HD Staffing

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Client is a smart home automation and design integrator with locations through out the West. They use their experience, design capabilities and knowledge of the industry to partner with leading ...

4. Part Time Cooks

🏛️ PILGRIM COVE - MCCALL, ID

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Cook Needed Pilgrim Cove Camp - McCall, ID Work and play on the shores of Pilgrim Lake from August 15 to mid-October. $20/hour plus lodging as well as meals when camp is in session

5. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $2000 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lake Fork, ID

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in McCall, ID. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2000 / Week Speech ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,214 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,214 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Mccall, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

7. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mccall)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...