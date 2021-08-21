Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yellow Pine, ID

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Yellow Pine

Posted by 
Yellow Pine Daily
Yellow Pine Daily
 8 days ago

(YELLOW PINE, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Yellow Pine companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yellow Pine:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYt22cx00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $17.25 - $17.50/ hr. based on experience + 12% premium pay**, + monthly bonus potential with career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21..... Shift: This location is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. AV Lead Installation Technician for Comcl/Residential

🏛️ HD Staffing

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Client is a smart home automation and design integrator with locations through out the West. They use their experience, design capabilities and knowledge of the industry to partner with leading ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part Time Cooks

🏛️ PILGRIM COVE - MCCALL, ID

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Cook Needed Pilgrim Cove Camp - McCall, ID Work and play on the shores of Pilgrim Lake from August 15 to mid-October. $20/hour plus lodging as well as meals when camp is in session

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $2000 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lake Fork, ID

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in McCall, ID. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2000 / Week Speech ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,214 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,214 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Mccall, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mccall)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Mccall, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Yellow Pine Daily

Yellow Pine Daily

Yellow Pine, ID
6
Followers
184
Post
108
Views
ABOUT

With Yellow Pine Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
City
Yellow Pine, ID
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Forward Air#Retail Team#Cashier Food Service#Allied#Rn Med Surg#Drivers Avg#Drivers Earn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy