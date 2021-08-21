Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ketchikan, AK

Job alert: These Ketchikan jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Ketchikan News Flash
Ketchikan News Flash
 8 days ago

(KETCHIKAN, AK) Companies in Ketchikan are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ketchikan:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYt21kE00

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4234 per week in AK

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $4,234 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Utilities Inspector

🏛️ City of Ketchikan

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

City of Ketchikan, Public Utilities Water Division Class specifications are intended to present a descriptive list of the range of duties performed by employees in the class. Specifications are not ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Physician / Anesthesiology / Alaska / Locum tenens / Anesthesiology Physician Job

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $215 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Anesthesiology Physician StartDate: 11/15/2021Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $203.00 - 215.00 This facility is seeking anAnesthesiology Physician for locum tenens support as they look ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Monitor

🏛️ First Student

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Monitor/Aide in Ketchikan! At First Student, our Monitors/Aides are a constant reflection of our company's commitment to safety and customer service. The Monitor/Aide is responsible for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. ADM - Administrative Asst (KTN)

🏛️ Atlantic Aviation

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview SUMMARY The Administrative Assistant is responsible for the oversight of all secretarial and clerical duties, working closely with the General Manager to assure that all business ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring School Bus Drivers inKetchikan, Alaska Drivers are also needed in various First Student locations throughout North America. If you are selected to travel, your flight and lodging is paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Journeyman Powerplant Mechanic

🏛️ City of Ketchikan

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman Powerplant Mechanic for the City of Ketchikan, Alaska: Maintain hydroelectric generation equipment and large stationary diesel generating units for the Electric Division. Requires three ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Restaurant Supervisor

🏛️ The Landing Hotel

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Restaurant Supervisor to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Responsibilities: * Oversee guest services and resolve ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Bike Assembler

🏛️ NW Service Enterprises, Inc. Professional Assembly

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NW Service Enterprises, Inc, professional assembly services is looking for assemblers to build Bikes for the local stores of several large national retail chains. Training is at $16 per hour for up ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Veterinarian (DVM), Paid Ownership Opportunity

🏛️ Comp Resource Group (Veterinary)

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Comp Resource Group (CRG) has been retained by Island to Island Veterinary Clinic to help identify, interview and hire a Veterinarian to join its team in Ketchikan, Alaska (AK). About Island to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ketchikan News Flash

Ketchikan News Flash

Ketchikan, AK
31
Followers
128
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ketchikan News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ketchikan, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Ak Nomad Health Ketchikan#Nomad#Utilities Inspector City#Monitors Aides#The Monitor Aide#Adm#Alaska Drivers#The Electric Division#Professional Assembly#Comp Resource Group#Veterinarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy