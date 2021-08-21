Job alert: These Ketchikan jobs are accepting applications

(KETCHIKAN, AK) Companies in Ketchikan are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ketchikan:

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4234 per week in AK

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $4,234 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Utilities Inspector

🏛️ City of Ketchikan

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

City of Ketchikan, Public Utilities Water Division Class specifications are intended to present a descriptive list of the range of duties performed by employees in the class. Specifications are not ...

3. Physician / Anesthesiology / Alaska / Locum tenens / Anesthesiology Physician Job

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $215 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Anesthesiology Physician StartDate: 11/15/2021Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $203.00 - 215.00 This facility is seeking anAnesthesiology Physician for locum tenens support as they look ...

4. Monitor

🏛️ First Student

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Monitor/Aide in Ketchikan! At First Student, our Monitors/Aides are a constant reflection of our company's commitment to safety and customer service. The Monitor/Aide is responsible for ...

5. ADM - Administrative Asst (KTN)

🏛️ Atlantic Aviation

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview SUMMARY The Administrative Assistant is responsible for the oversight of all secretarial and clerical duties, working closely with the General Manager to assure that all business ...

6. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring School Bus Drivers inKetchikan, Alaska Drivers are also needed in various First Student locations throughout North America. If you are selected to travel, your flight and lodging is paid ...

7. Journeyman Powerplant Mechanic

🏛️ City of Ketchikan

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman Powerplant Mechanic for the City of Ketchikan, Alaska: Maintain hydroelectric generation equipment and large stationary diesel generating units for the Electric Division. Requires three ...

8. Restaurant Supervisor

🏛️ The Landing Hotel

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Restaurant Supervisor to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Responsibilities: * Oversee guest services and resolve ...

9. Bike Assembler

🏛️ NW Service Enterprises, Inc. Professional Assembly

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NW Service Enterprises, Inc, professional assembly services is looking for assemblers to build Bikes for the local stores of several large national retail chains. Training is at $16 per hour for up ...

10. Veterinarian (DVM), Paid Ownership Opportunity

🏛️ Comp Resource Group (Veterinary)

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Comp Resource Group (CRG) has been retained by Island to Island Veterinary Clinic to help identify, interview and hire a Veterinarian to join its team in Ketchikan, Alaska (AK). About Island to ...